Notre Dame Basketball: Fighting Irish vs Pitt Panthers Live Stream

Notre Dame basketball will begin ACC play against the Pitt Panther. Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Pitt online.

At 11-2, both Notre Dame and Pitt are looking to keep their seasons strong and claim their first ACC win of the 2016-2017 season. Neither team has one a top 25 game this year, but with a strong start to conference play, their season will be right on track.

After two tight losses to Villanova and Purdue, Notre Dame is hoping to earn their first big win of the year. Pitt may not be a ranked opponent or have the praise of Duke and North Carolina, but a conference win is meaningful no matter who it’s against.

For Pitt, beating the Irish would be the beginning of an up and coming season. The Panthers are yet to play a top 25 team and have one impressive win against Maryland. At 11-2, not playing a quality team looks much worse for the Panthers than it does Notre Dame. But a win against the Irish would give them the resume building win they’re searching for.

This is another game Notre Dame needs to keep in their hands. The Irish have shown all year that their biggest weakness is their post game. Bonzie Colson has been a force against every opponent he’s matched up with, but with two dominant forwards in Michael Young and Jamel Artis, putting the game in Colson’s hands isn’t how the Irish will win this game.

If Notre Dame wants to start 1-0 in the ACC, they’ll need to win through their guards. Pitt has shown all season that they win because of their big men. If the Irish can make the Panthers slow down their guards instead of them having to slow Pitt’s forwards, the game is in Notre Dame’s hands. By having Matt Farrell and the rest of their backcourt control the game, they have the upper hand right from the start.

The Fighting Irish should be able to pull off a win against Pitt. The Panthers are a talented team, but Notre Dame has proven they’re able to compete with the best in the country. Unless the Panthers dominate the boards all night, Notre Dame should walk away undefeated in the ACC.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Pitt:

Date: Saturday, December 31, 2016

Start Time: 2:00 PM EST

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Venue: Peterson Events Center

TV: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: ACC Extra

