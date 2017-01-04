Notre Dame Basketball: Fighting Irish vs Louisville Cardinals Live Stream

Notre Dame basketball takes on Louisville in their second ACC game of the season. Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Louisville online.

Notre Dame and Louisville will forever be a rivalry worth watching. Whether they’re both top 25 teams or not, these two teams always give each other trouble.

At 12-2, neither one of these teams can say that they’re having a “better season.” In fact, no team in the ACC can claim that right now, they’re at the top. The conference in a black hole for teams this season. No matter who you are or what your record is, you are not safe in the ACC.

In this game, the battle Notre Dame has to face isn’t dominant big men or unstoppable guards. What Louisville has that’s better than any team in the ACC is depth. The Cardinals have nine players who average more than 10 minutes per game, and they use all nine as rotation guys, not as role players.

Against a Notre Dame team that relies heavily on their core players and nothing more, outlasting them is the way to win. Even with a 6’5 big man, the Irish have one of the most talented squads in the NCAA. With players like Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell proving they’re more than the other guys, Notre Dame has taken off this season.

These players can carry Notre Dame over any team. The problem is that for 40 minutes, they’re the only players who have the ability to contribute. Once they begin to tire, Notre Dame’s chances drop drastically.

The key for Notre Dame isn’t too slow down Louisville’s stars or dominate a certain end of the game. The way the Irish win this game is by slowing down the pace. If Notre Dame can keep their stars energized into the second half, they have the talent to out perform the Cardinals late in the game.

It’s going to be a battle for the ages. These are two of the best teams in the NCAA. With the ACC wide open, neither team is going to take this game lightly.

If Notre Dame can keep their main guys going into the last 20 minutes, they should walk away 2-0 in the ACC. If Louisville finds a way to run Notre Dame into exhaustion, the Irish could find themselves struggling to keep up in the second half.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Louisville:

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Start Time: 9:00 PM EST

Location: South Bend, IN

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

TV: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: ACC Network

