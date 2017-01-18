Notre Dame Basketball: Fighting Irish vs Florida State Seminoles Live Stream

#15 Notre Dame basketball tries to earn their second top 10 victory of the season against #10 Florida State. Here’s how to watch the Irish take on the Seminoles online.

Notre Dame takes their seven-game winning streak to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in hopes of ending their road trip 3-0. Taking on the former ACC leader, the Irish won’t have an easy time against FSU.

As usual, Bonzie Colson will be the deciding factor for Notre Dame. His matchup against Jonathan Isaac will be one of the toughest all season. At 6’10, Isaac is the Seminole’s true freshman big man. Averaging 7.5 rebounds and 12.5 points per contest, Isaac has made his impact known during his first season at Florida State.

But Isaac’s inexperience will be his downfall. Colson has become one of the best players in college basketball this season. He’s dominated the paint against numerous big men this season, and against Isaac, he should do the same.

In the frontcourt, Notre Dame will have a much bigger challenge on their hands. Dwayne Bacon is one of the top guards in college basketball. His team leading 17.8 points per game are impressive. What’s been ever more impressive, though, is his ability to score against anyone.

Bacon has yet to finish a game without contributing at least 10 points. At 6’7, Bacon’s height makes him a matchup for one player on this Irish roster.

Steve Vasturia will be Notre Dame’s key to slowing down Bacon. As the Irish’s captain, Vasturia is one of three players leading Notre Dame to the promise land.

This game isn’t going to come down to defense, though. If the Irish want to beat Florida State, they’re going to need to have an offensive showcase. FSU’s 86.5 points per game are 13th in the country. Although Notre Dame is a top tier defensive team, they’re going to have to put up points against the Seminoles.

If the Irish can score, which they’ve proven they can, they have every possibility to beat Florida State. Behind three of the best players in the country, Notre Dame should walk away from this game 6-0 in the ACC and finish their three-game conference road trip unbeaten.

Want your voice heard? Join the Slap the Sign team!

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs Florida State:

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Start Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center

TV: The ACC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This article originally appeared on