Notre Dame Basketball: Fighting Irish vs Duke Blue Devils Live Stream

Notre Dame basketball takes on #21 Duke in a must win game. Here’s how to watch the Irish take on the Blue Devils online.

Notre Dame has fallen to 1-4 against ranked opponents and are 1-3 in their last four games. Heading back to South Bend, the Irish take on a Duke team who’s struggling just as much as they are.

At 21st in the country, Duke hasn’t completely fallen out of the loop. As one of the most talented teams in the NCAA, the Blue Devils are in the midst of a struggling year. Without Coach K leading the way, Duke seems to be a ship without a captain heading into the final stretch of games.

Heading into this game, Notre Dame needs to do one thing in order to win – Have their stars play like stars. The Irish aren’t stacked to the brim like many of their ACC opponents. How they’ve gotten to where they are is through four players showing the country that hard-nosed basketball can still win games.

Matt Farrell, Steve Vasturia, Bonzie Colson, and V.J. Beachem, have somehow taken a team with no hope to third in the ACC. How? No one seems to know. But so far, their biggest problem is relying on one player during one game and another during a different game. When Beachem and Vasturia have breakout performances, Colson and Farrell seem to stay quite and vice versa.

Duke is talented. Talented from their starting five to the last player on their bench. For a team who’s 4-4 in the ACC, Duke has one of the most talented rosters in the entire country.

To beat them you need to outperform them. The only way Notre Dame can do that is if every one of their four stars plays to their full potential. So far, it hasn’t happened for the Irish. This game means more than any the Irish have played, though. With the scrappiest players in the nation, you can never say never for this group of guys.

When it’s over, Notre Dame will come out of this game in one of two ways. People will either say they were nothing more than a fluke, or that Notre Dame is back. A win against Duke isn’t a win against Villanova or North Carolina, but it gets them over the hump. At 1-4 against top 25 teams, the Irish will take any ranked win they can get.

Don’t expect Notre Dame to walk away with a victory, but don’t count them out either. This is two teams fighting for a reputation. No one knows how this one will end, but one thing is sure – Notre Dame vs Duke will be one meaning game.

Here’s how to watch the Fighting Irish take on the Blue Devils:

Date: Monday, January 30, 2017

Start Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: South Bend, IN

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

