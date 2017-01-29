Northern Arizona holds off North Dakota, late, wins 68-67 (Jan 28, 2017)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) Mike Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to give Northern Arizona the lead and the Lumberjacks held off North Dakota in the final minute to take a 68-67 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday.

Drick Bernstine missed the chance to tie the game in the final minute when he missed one of two free throws that left the Fighting Hawks a point behind. Geno Crandall and Corey Baldwin each missed layups in the final seconds.

Green finished with 17 points off the bench and Marcus DeBerry scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out six assists to help lead Northern Arizona (6-16, 3-6). Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Northern Arizona held a substantial edge on the boards, outrebounding the Fighting Hawks 43-27.

Crandall finished with 21 points to lead North Dakota (12-8, 7-3), with Bernstine adding 13 points and eight rebounds. Quinton Hooker had 11 points.