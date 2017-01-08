Northeastern beats James Madison, stays perfect in CAA (Jan 07, 2017)
BOSTON (AP) T.J. Williams scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists and Northeastern beat James Madison 64-54 in a Colonial Athletic Association battle on Saturday night.
Alex Murphy finished with 15 points for the Huskies (11-5, 4-0), who’s seven straight wins is their longest streak since winning eight straight in Jan. 2013.
Yohanny Dalembert scored 16 points to lead James Madison (5-12, 3-1). Joey McLean added 12 points for the Dukes.
James Madison outshot Northeastern by nearly 15 percent overall (51.1-37.3), but were plagued by 19 turnovers. The Huskies also dominated the 3-point arc, making nine to the Dukes two, and the free-throw line (17-6).
An Anthony Green dunk followed by a Devon Begley layup gave Northeastern a 34-23 lead early in the second half. A Dalembert layup got James Madison back to 35-32, but seven straight Huskies points immediately pushed it back to 10.