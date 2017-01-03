North Florida romps in 102-67 rout of Palm Beach Atlantic (Jan 02, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Dallas Moore scored 23 points as North Florida snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-67 rout of Division II Palm Beach Atlantic Monday night.

His effort allowed Moore to become the first Osprey player to score 2,000 points.

North Florida (5-12) held a nine-point lead at intermission, 47-38, and turned it on in the second half. Six players reached double-figure scoring for the Ospreys, including Garrett Sams, who added 18 points, and Wajid Aminu, who contributed 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

North Florida shot 53.6 percent from the field in the game (37 of 69) and hit 13 of 36 attempts from beyond the arc (36.1 percent). The Ospreys held a 51-41 advantage on the boards.

Malek Barber scored 15 points to lead the Sailfish, who shot 27 of 78 from the field (34.6 percent), but just 4 of 19 from deep (21.1 percent).