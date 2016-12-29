North Dakota State erases 16-point deficit, beats SDSU 80-69 (Dec 28, 2016)

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Paul Miller had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Wednesday night and North Dakota State erased a 16-point, second-half deficit to open the Summit League season with an 80-69 win over South Dakota State.

The Bison (9-5) trailed by 15 at halftime and fell behind 53-37 with 14:51 left in the game. Dylan Miller and A.J. Jacobson then scored on back-to-back 3-pointers, opening a 21-2 run that ended with North Dakota State leading 58-55 on Miller’s 3-point play with 8:36 left.

The Jackrabbits (7-9) never retook the lead but stayed close until NDSU had a 7-0 run to make it 75-64 with 1:37 left.

Jacobson made all four of his 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points. Jared Samuelson added 11 points, and Dexter Werner and Khy Kabellis added 10 points each.

Mike Daum led the Jackrabbits with 24 points. Skyler Flatten and Tevin King added 11 each.