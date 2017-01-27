North Dakota rides Crandall, Hooker to 3rd straight win (Jan 26, 2017)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) Geno Crandall scored a career-high 31 points, Quinton Hooker drilled the game-winning jumper with 1.1 seconds left, and North Dakota came back to beat Southern Utah 91-89 on Thursday night.

Southern Utah led 41-32 at the half, but the Fighting Hawks battled back to tie it at 53 on a Crandall dunk with 13:49 left. The teams traded runs to the finish, when two Hooker free throws gave North Dakota an 89-87 lead with 32 seconds left.

After a timeout, Drick Bernstine fouled Southern Utah’s Christian Musoko, who promptly hit both at the line to even the score and set up Hooker’s final dagger to win it. The Thunderbirds had a final possession, but Crandall stole the ball from Jacob Calloway.

Hooker finished with 23 points for North Dakota (12-7, 7-2 Big Sky), which has won three straight and 7 of 8.

Randy Onwuasor scored 26 and James McGee added 20 for Southern Utah (4-17, 2-6).