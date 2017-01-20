North Dakota hands Weber State first Big Sky loss (Jan 19, 2017)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) Geno Crandall scored a career-high 31 points and North Dakota handed Weber State its first Big Sky Conference loss 83-77 on Thursday night.

Quinton Hooker added 22 points for the Fighting Hawks (10-7, 5-2), who shot 78 percent (18 of 23) in the second half and were 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to snap the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak. North Dakota has won five of its last six games.

Jeremy Senglin led Weber State (9-6, 4-1) with 24 points, including six 3-pointers.

Weber State led 40-35 at halftime and led by as many as nine before North Dakota took its first lead of the second half, 56-55, with 11 minutes remaining. Crandall had two baskets and Hooker one in a 6-0 run to lead 75-70 with a minute left with the Hawks making eight free throws without a miss from there.