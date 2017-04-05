Here’s how to get Sports Illustrated’s North Carolina championship covers

The North Carolina Tar Heels are champions for the fifth time.

Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry helped lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga this week, etching their names into school history and cemeting UNC’s place on the cover of SI.

It’s a great time to celebrate with one of SI’s myriad North Carolina covers.

They’re available below.

Featuring Kennedy Meeks on the cover. Buy Now

Featuring Joel Berry on the cover. Buy Now

With Smith on the cover. Buy Now

Featuring Tyler Hansbrough on the cover. Buy Now

Commemorate the 2009 championship. Buy Now

Featuring Sean May. Buy Now

Memorably featuring Smith in black and white. Buy Now

Featuring Eric Montross. Buy Now

Featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins. Buy Now

Featuring James Worthy. Buy Now

Featuring Dean Smith and his team. Buy Now





To view all of SI's past covers, click here.

This article originally appeared on