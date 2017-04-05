Here’s how to get Sports Illustrated’s North Carolina championship covers

The North Carolina Tar Heels are champions for the fifth time.

Kennedy Meeks, Justin Jackson and Joel Berry helped lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga this week, etching their names into school history and cemeting UNC’s place on the cover of SI.

It’s a great time to celebrate with one of SI’s myriad North Carolina covers.

They’re available below.

Featuring Kennedy Meeks on the cover.
Featuring Joel Berry on the cover.
With Smith on the cover.

 

Featuring Tyler Hansbrough on the cover.
Commemorate the 2009 championship.

 

Featuring Sean May.
Memorably featuring Smith in black and white.

 

Featuring Eric Montross.
Featuring Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins.
Featuring James Worthy.
Featuring Dean Smith and his team.
To view all of SI's past covers, click here.

