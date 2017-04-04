Watch the wild postgame celebrations by North Carolina players and fans

It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t without controversy, but that didn’t prevent the Tar Heels and their fans from celebrating North Carolina’s sixth national championship following Monday night’s 71-65 win over Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament title game.

Once the postgame festivities wrapped up on the court, Roy Williams and Co. raced to the locker room. And there was much rejoicing:

Meanwhile, back in Chapel Hill, fans took to the streets to party.

Congrats to the Tar Heels and Bulldogs – and to their fans.

