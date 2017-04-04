Videos: UNC students flood the streets after winning sixth national championship

It may be North Carolina’s sixth national championship, but that doesn’t mean UNC students are going to celebrate any less.

After the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga in the title game on Monday, Chapel Hill students flocked to Franklin Street on the north side of campus and poured into the streets for a party that even included some fireworks.





Natty #gdtbath A post shared by Adam Kurtz (@adamkurtz10) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

A typical night in chapel hill A post shared by stlicandro (@stlicandro) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! #goheels 🐏 A post shared by Rachel Sandercock (@rks923) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

CHAMPS!!!! GDTBATH!!! 🍾🎉🍾🎉💯💯#goheels #ceilingistheroof A post shared by Tyler Smith (@sir_t_smitty) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Carolina Victory #nationalchamps A post shared by Olivia Gunter (@oliviabgunter) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Madness #tarheels A post shared by Chris Center (@ccenter18) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

National champs baby!!! 🐑💙🏀 #tarheelnation #GDTBATH #goheels A post shared by Yuri Oh (@uhleeglass) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

WE WON THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! WHAT A GDTBATH!!! GO HEELS! A post shared by Kaylee Allmond (@kaylee_allmond) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

😭 A post shared by Jared (@very_true_and_honest) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

National champions baby!!!!!!! A post shared by Jon Z (@huskies117) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

The celebrations seemed largely peaceful, though there was at least one fire started.

