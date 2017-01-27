North Carolina at Miami: Live Streaming and Game Info

The Miami Hurricanes host North Carolina in the second of a three game homestand after ending a two game losing streak with a win over Boston College Wednesday night.

Miami enters the game 13-6, 3-4 in the ACC. The Hurricanes survived a late run by Boston College who was able to trim a 17 point deficit to one by the final buzzer. Miami won 78-77. Jim Larranaga relied heavily on his starters. The bench played only 33 minutes combined.

Larranaga shuffled the starting lineup Wednesday night. Anthony Lawrence got the start and freshman Dewan Huell came off the bench. Lawrence had seven points and six rebounds in 30 minutes. Huell finished with eight and three in 11 minutes played.

Lawrence started at the four. He is undersized at 6’7 185 pounds. Kamari Murphy moved to center at 6’8 215. Miami is going to need Huell and Ebuka Izundu against UNC. The Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the country. Their rebounding margin is nearly 2.5.

North Carolina pushes the tempo and they are one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Tar Heels are third and second in field goals attempted and field goals made, rank first nationally in both categories in two-point field goals and are third nationally in scoring.

North Carolina is led by Kennedy Meeks who is third on the team at 13.5 points per game and leads them with 9.8 rebounds. Junior Justin Jackson has improved each season. He averages 18.5 PPG to lead UNC. Point guard Joel Barry is the key to UNC’s offense and is second on the team at 15.5 PPG. He also averages 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

Miami has not defeated UNC in three years. Their last win Jan. 8, 2014. 63-57 in Chapel Hill. Miami’s last home win over the Tar Heels was February 9, 2013, a 87-61 drubbing.

North Carolina enters the game 19-3, 7-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have a seven game winning streak after losing the ACC opener at Georgia Tech. They won 91-72 last time out against Virginia Tech.

Setting the Scene

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Watsco Center | Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 3-4 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga

Record at Miami: 131-63, sixth season

ACC Record at Miami: 57-38

Career Record: 601-397, 33rd season

No. 9/6 North Carolina Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1 ACC)

Head Coach: Roy Williams

Record at UNC: 383-111, 14th season

Career Record: 801-212, 29th season

Broadcasts

Television: CBS – Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery

Radio: 560 WQAM – Joe Zagacki

1040 Actualidad – Pepe “Chamby” Campos, Jose Martinez, Daniel Ramirez

Compass Media Network – Kevin Ray, Rick Mahorn

Sirius 108, XM 194, Internet 956

Promotions and In-Game Recognition

Coaches vs. Cancer, Suits and Sneakers Awareness Week

Miami Lights app, pregame light show – join here on Apple or Android

Introduction of 2017 football early enrollees

Jim Kelly presentation

UM Sports Hall of Fame basketball members introduced

Series

All-time: 6-20 Since rebirth in 1985-86: 6-18

Home: 2-8

Away: 3-10

Neutral: 1-2

Under Coach Larrañaga: 4-4

Coach L all-time vs. North Carolina: 5-5

Current streak: UNC won 2.

Last matchup: Feb. 20, 2016. No. 11/10 Miami lost at No. 5/4 UNC, 96-71.

Last Miami win: Jan. 8, 2014. 63-57.

Next Game: Miami will host Florida State Wednesday Night in the last of three straight games at home. The Seminoles are on pace for their best season in school history. They are 18-3, 6-2 in the ACC. FSU is in the middle of three straight on the road. They travel to Syracuse Saturday.

