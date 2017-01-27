North Carolina at Miami: Live Streaming and Game Info
The Miami Hurricanes host North Carolina in the second of a three game homestand after ending a two game losing streak with a win over Boston College Wednesday night.
Miami enters the game 13-6, 3-4 in the ACC. The Hurricanes survived a late run by Boston College who was able to trim a 17 point deficit to one by the final buzzer. Miami won 78-77. Jim Larranaga relied heavily on his starters. The bench played only 33 minutes combined.
Larranaga shuffled the starting lineup Wednesday night. Anthony Lawrence got the start and freshman Dewan Huell came off the bench. Lawrence had seven points and six rebounds in 30 minutes. Huell finished with eight and three in 11 minutes played.
Lawrence started at the four. He is undersized at 6’7 185 pounds. Kamari Murphy moved to center at 6’8 215. Miami is going to need Huell and Ebuka Izundu against UNC. The Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the country. Their rebounding margin is nearly 2.5.
North Carolina pushes the tempo and they are one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Tar Heels are third and second in field goals attempted and field goals made, rank first nationally in both categories in two-point field goals and are third nationally in scoring.
North Carolina is led by Kennedy Meeks who is third on the team at 13.5 points per game and leads them with 9.8 rebounds. Junior Justin Jackson has improved each season. He averages 18.5 PPG to lead UNC. Point guard Joel Barry is the key to UNC’s offense and is second on the team at 15.5 PPG. He also averages 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
Miami has not defeated UNC in three years. Their last win Jan. 8, 2014. 63-57 in Chapel Hill. Miami’s last home win over the Tar Heels was February 9, 2013, a 87-61 drubbing.
North Carolina enters the game 19-3, 7-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have a seven game winning streak after losing the ACC opener at Georgia Tech. They won 91-72 last time out against Virginia Tech.
Setting the Scene
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Watsco Center | Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes (13-6, 3-4 ACC)
Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga
Record at Miami: 131-63, sixth season
ACC Record at Miami: 57-38
Career Record: 601-397, 33rd season
No. 9/6 North Carolina Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1 ACC)
Head Coach: Roy Williams
Record at UNC: 383-111, 14th season
Career Record: 801-212, 29th season
Broadcasts
Television: CBS – Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery
Radio: 560 WQAM – Joe Zagacki
1040 Actualidad – Pepe “Chamby” Campos, Jose Martinez, Daniel Ramirez
Compass Media Network – Kevin Ray, Rick Mahorn
Sirius 108, XM 194, Internet 956
Promotions and In-Game Recognition
Coaches vs. Cancer, Suits and Sneakers Awareness Week
Miami Lights app, pregame light show – join here on Apple or Android
Introduction of 2017 football early enrollees
Jim Kelly presentation
UM Sports Hall of Fame basketball members introduced
Series
All-time: 6-20 Since rebirth in 1985-86: 6-18
Home: 2-8
Away: 3-10
Neutral: 1-2
Under Coach Larrañaga: 4-4
Coach L all-time vs. North Carolina: 5-5
Current streak: UNC won 2.
Last matchup: Feb. 20, 2016. No. 11/10 Miami lost at No. 5/4 UNC, 96-71.
Last Miami win: Jan. 8, 2014. 63-57.
Next Game: Miami will host Florida State Wednesday Night in the last of three straight games at home. The Seminoles are on pace for their best season in school history. They are 18-3, 6-2 in the ACC. FSU is in the middle of three straight on the road. They travel to Syracuse Saturday.