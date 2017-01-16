No. 7 Creighton loses point guard Watson to knee injury

CINCINNATI (AP) No. 7 Creighton lost point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a knee injury in the first half against Xavier on Monday.

Watson banged his left knee in a collision on the court midway through the first half, falling to his back. He hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee, then returned a few minutes later.

Watson drove for a layup, was fouled and landed hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until the medical staff arrived. A television reporter sitting right by him on the floor said Watson told coach Greg McDermott: ”I’m done. I heard it pop.” He was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

Watson leads the nation with 8.8 assists per game.

