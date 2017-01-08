No. 5 Gonzaga’s game at Portland postponed because of storm (Jan 07, 2017)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) No. 5 Gonzaga’s scheduled game at Portland on Saturday night has been postponed because of a winter storm.

While no makeup date has been announced, the West Coast Conference said the rescheduled game will be played at the Chiles Center in Portland.

”For the safety of all involved, we have decided to delay tonight’s game,” Portland Athletic Director Scott Leykam said in a statement. ”After consulting with a variety of public safety officials, and with the support of the West Coast Conference, it is the best decision to postpone the game.”

Earlier, the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers postponed their scheduled game against the Detroit Pistons until Sunday.