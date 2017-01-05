No. 5 Gonzaga not looking past San Francisco (Jan 05, 2017)

Fifth-ranked Gonzaga is aware that the target only grows bigger with each victory it records.

Recalling last season’s visit to San Francisco also serves as a huge reminder.

The Bulldogs (14-0, 2-0) aim to fight off the upset bid and continue the best start in school history on Thursday when they visit the University of San Francisco in West Coast Conference play.

Gonzaga is 32-4 against the Dons during Mark Few’s tenure as coach but San Francisco’s solid season has caught the squad’s attention.

The Dons (11-4, 1-1) are enjoying their best start since opening 12-3 during the 1999-2000 campaign but haven’t defeated a top five program since knocking off No. 2 Wichita State on Dec. 29, 1981.

Yet San Francisco needs only to look back to last season’s home contest against Gonzaga to realize an upset is possible.

The Dons held a 16-point lead with 8:49 left in regulation before the margin evaporated and the Bulldogs rallied to post a 102-92 overtime victory.

Now San Francisco will make another bid as it begins a tough three-game stretch in which it hosts WCC powers Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s before finishing with a road game at Brigham Young.

“It’s a major challenge,” first-year coach Kyle Smith said. “Believe me, I haven’t been sleeping as well as I normally would this week. We have the fifth-ranked team in the nation coming into our gym and we’re trying to keep the team loose, confident and prepared.”

Meanwhile, Bulldogs junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss may not be at full strength after dealing with the stomach flu.

Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga in scoring (13.8), assists (4.7) and steals (24) while expertly guiding an offense that averages 84.9 points per game.

Shooting guard Jordan Mathews is in the midst of a hot streak by making 16 of 33 3-point shots over the past four games. The transfer from Cal leads the Bulldogs with 37 3-pointers while ranking fourth on the team in scoring at 10.6 per game.

Senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.7 points, team-best 6.3 rebounds) looks to follow up a strong effort in Saturday’s 81-61 win over Pacific. Karnowski contributed 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and a career-best seven assists.

Sophomore guard Josh Perkins (10.9) and backup freshman power forward Zach Collins (10.5) also average in double figures. Collins is shooting a scintillating 72.5 percent from the field.

The victory over Pacific was Gonzaga’s first true road contest of the season. And there were issues as the Bulldogs trailed by eight points early in the second half before using a 25-4 burst to change the complexion of the game and win going away.

“It’s a challenge not only for the new guys, just the intensity these teams are coming at us with and you don’t get do-overs, but we have some other guys that come from programs that haven’t won and quite frankly haven’t fared well on the road,” Few said. “They need to learn the characteristics that do make you fare well on the road. It’s not just our young guys.”

San Francisco is led by senior guard Ronnie Boyce, who is averaging 16 points per game and has notched five 20-point outings. Freshman guard Charles Minlend (11.3) and junior forward Chase Foster (10.9) also average in double digits.