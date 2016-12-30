No. 5 Duke opens ACC play vs. Va. Tech without Allen (Dec 31, 2016)

It figures that Duke will garner a bulk of the attention for Saturday afternoon’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech given all the issues surrounding the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.

But Virginia Tech deserves recognition as well after producing a 11-1 record through its non-conference schedule.

“It’s starting,” Hokies coach Buzz Williams said of the increase in intensity that will come with the beginning of conference competition. “We have to manage it the right way.”

Duke (12-1) has won 10 in a row and Virginia Tech holds a seven-game winning streak, setting up an intriguing matchup at Cassell Coliseum, which is sold out for this game in Blacksburg, Va.

There’s no shortage of chatter regarding the Blue Devils, who will be without preseason All-American Grayson Allen after another tripping of an opponent resulted in an indefinite suspension for the junior guard.

His punishment was announced by coach Mike Krzyzewski the day after a Dec. 21 victory against Elon. Allen tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana, marking the third tripping situation involving Allen after a pair last February against ACC opponents.

Duke hasn’t played since that game and it’s unclear how long the Blue Devils will play without Allen. The situation adds to a complicated stretch for the team.

The Blue Devils entered the season with the No. 1 national ranking and a recruiting class that was revered. Yet it has been far from smooth for this team, which dealt with injuries, roster changes and now the Allen incident.

“I thought it was going to be a Red Auerbach year — you know, break out a cigar with 10 minutes to go,” Krzyzewski said.

Whether it’s ongoing lineup changes precipitated by injuries or just regular growing pains, the Blue Devils seemed somewhat disjointed in a pair of games before their holiday break.

That led to concerns, something guard Luke Kennard expressed.

“We’ve struggled in all sorts of different aspects of the game,” said Kennard, who leads the Blue Devils with 20.4 points per game. “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now. That’s both offensively and defensively.”

Duke players are continuing to adjust as roles appear to be evolving, something that’s likely to take on yet another form with Allen’s absence.

“We’ve got to figure out who we’re going to be as a group,” Kennard said. “It’s ACC play and ACC play, it’s no joke.”

By defeating Maryland-Baltimore County 87-70 on Wednesday night, the Hokies continued the best start to a season since 2009-10. Yet Williams said the assignments are about to become more difficult.

“From this point forward, it’s going to be our collective team (that must come through),” Williams said.

Virginia Tech sophomore swingman Chris Clarke recorded a triple-double followed by two double-doubles in the past three games.

“The guy is going to make the right decision over and over again,” Williams said. “I don’t think you can teach that. I think it’s a gift.”

Duke won the last nine meetings with Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are beginning ACC play with a road game for the fourth time in a six-year stretch.

Virginia Tech holds a 13-game homecourt winning streak.