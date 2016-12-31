No. 4 Baylor beats Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference opener (Dec 30, 2016)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) After a nine-day layoff, Baylor coach Scott Drew wondered how sharp his team would be as they took the court for their Big 12 opener on the road.

He got his answer early, as the fourth-ranked Bears jumped on a depleted Oklahoma squad for an easy 76-50 victory on Friday night to remain undefeated.

”We did a great job. Coming off a break, you’re always worried the first game back, your team’s not going to be as sharp,” Drew said. ”But I thought we were really good for most of 40 minutes. We never really had any letdowns.”

Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

”I was excited about the way we played,” said Motley, who topped his team leading averages of 16 points and 8.7 rebounds. ”It was a great way to start the Big 12.”

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Oklahoma played its second straight game without senior guard Jordan Woodard, the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 per contest. Woodard was a game day scratch with an undisclosed medical condition not related to the high leg injury that had kept him out of the previous game. His status for the near future is uncertain.

”As you know, all we can say is that it is a medical situation that will continue to be evaluated and monitored,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ”Hopefully (he’ll return) sooner than later but there’s no timetable at this point.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in Kruger’s tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears continue to steamroll opponents, having won their last seven games by at least 15 points. Even though it is early in the season, Baylor and No. 3 Kansas appear to be the class of the Big 12, but their first meeting won’t come until Feb. 1 in Lawrence.

Oklahoma: With no indication when Woodard might return, the task ahead doesn’t get any easier. The next four opponents sport a combined record of 45-4 heading into Friday’s games.

STAT OF THE NIGHT:

The 50 points scored by Oklahoma was their second-fewest under Kruger, narrowly surpassing the Sooners total in a 72-47 loss to Gonzaga on a neutral court in 2012-13.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor should at least stand firm in the No. 4 spot, pending the results of games involving the three teams in front of them.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night, the first of two straight conference games in Waco.

Oklahoma tries to rebound Tuesday night at TCU, where they have lost just once in nine outings.

