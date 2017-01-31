No. 15 Seminoles hope to end skid against Miami (Feb 01, 2017)

Amazing how quickly fortunes can change in college basketball.

A week ago, Florida State was sitting at No. 6 in the national polls and at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings after negotiating a stretch of six consecutive games against ranked teams with a 5-1 record.

Meanwhile, Miami was reeling a bit after back-to-back double-digit losses in which it gave up 96 points to Wake Forest and blew an 11-point halftime lead to Duke in seemingly nanoseconds.

Now, as they get ready for their Wednesday night clash, it is the 15th-ranked Seminoles (18-4, 6-3 ACC) who have dropped their last two games by double digits — to unranked opponents — while the Hurricanes (14-6, 4-4 ACC) are on a two-game win streak that they topped off by dealing then-No. 9 North Carolina its worst defeat of the season.

Tipoff time at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., is 8 p.m. ET.

“I think the league is so talented from top to bottom that you could win any night or you could lose any night,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “You have to play very, very well the night you’re playing. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against.”

Or anywhere. As an example, Larranaga noted how Virginia lost at Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh lost at home by 55 points to Louisville, and Virginia beat Louisville at Louisville.

“You can’t explain that,” Larranaga said.

Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton agrees that a higher-ranked team simply can’t afford a letdown.

“I’ve been preaching that since the beginning of the year,” he said. “Media dubbed our little six-game stretch against ranked teams as the ‘gauntlet’ and after each game I had to remind them that this is a different ACC than what we have been accustomed to.

“The nonranked teams are good enough that they can beat anybody in America. That’s the quality of the league that we’re playing in. From top to bottom you have quality coaches and quality players. If you’re not at your best every night you play, you can lose a game.”

Leonard will be bringing in what Larranaga calls the best Florida State team he has seen in his six-year tenure. The Seminoles are deep, have one of the top backcourts in the league in guards Dwayne Bacon (17.2 ppg) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (10.4), and are solid inside with 6-10 freshman Jonathan Isaac (13.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 30 blocks) and 7-1 center Michael Ojo, back from an injury that sidelined him for the 2015-16 season.

Miami will counter with a lineup led by veteran guards Davon Reed (15.5 ppg) and Ja’Quan Newton (15.2) and freshman guard Bruce Brown (12.1). Brown is coming off a sensational 30-point game in the 77-62 win over North Carolina.

The Hurricanes countered North Carolina’s inside presence with a 2-3 zone defense that turned last Saturday’s game completely around and may have to rely on a similar ploy against the Seminoles.

“We have to do whatever gives us the best chance to defend,” Larranaga said.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams in the regular season. The rematch comes in the finale on March 4 in Tallahassee.