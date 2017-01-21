No. 11 Oregon could be without Brooks vs. Stanford (Jan 21, 2017)

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon has experience playing without Dillon Brooks.

The 11th-ranked Ducks hope they won’t have to be without their preseason All-American yet again.

The 6-foot-7 junior is questionable for Saturday’s home game against Stanford after leaving Thursday’s 86-63 win over California with a “left lower leg injury”, according to the school. Brooks appeared to injure his left foot late in the first half of the win and did not return.

Brooks missed the first three games of the season following offseason foot surgery and Oregon went 2-1 during those games. He was ejected in the first half of Oregon’s 85-66 win over Washington State on Jan. 7 and missed the second half of the win over the Bears.

“It’s the next man up,” Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey said. “People have to step up. We didn’t have him earlier this season so we have to get ready not knowing what will happen with him.”

Brooks led the Ducks in scoring with 16.7 points per game last year and is pacing the team with 13.4 points in 16 games this season. Oregon coach Dana Altman said his offense did not change with Brooks out of the line-up.

“We ran the same stuff,” he said. “Guys stepped up and did some good things.”

Two Ducks had career highs in points to help Oregon (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) beat the Bears and tie the school record with its 15th straight win.

Junior forward Jordan Bell had 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting, including a 7-for-7 performance in the second half while scoring 18 points. Bell more than doubled his season average of 11 points.

“When we got it to him, he scored every time,” Dorsey said of Bell. “He has great post moves and mid-range jumpers. He finishes and is very athletic.”

Junior guard Casey Benson made all five three-pointers to match his career high of 15 points.

“Casey went 5-for-5, so one of those nights,” Altman said. “Casey was really great.”

If Brooks cannot play against Stanford, he will likely be replaced in the starting line-up by senior center Chris Boucher, who started the first 11 games before missing two games with a sprained ankle and coming off the bench the past six contests. The 6-10 Boucher is averaging 13 points per game.

Stanford (11-8, 3-4) opened conference play with four straight losses before winning its last three games. The Cardinal beat Washington State, Washington, and Oregon State by an average of 17.3 points.

Junior forward Reid Travis leads the Cardinal with 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, but has missed three of the last four games with a shoulder injury. Junior guard Dorian Pickens is averaging 13.1 points.

Senior guard Marcus Allen moved back into the starting line-up for the past five games and scored 15 and 12 points in his last two.

“Marcus Allen’s been great, he’s been a consistent defender for us all year and offensively he’s continuing to make the right reads, knowing when to penetrate and when to shoot,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “He’s certainly been a stabilizing for us.”