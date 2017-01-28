Niagara closes our Rider from free throw line, wins 80-67 (Jan 28, 2017)

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) Matt Scott and Kahlil Dukes combined to score 35 points and Niagara hit 12 straight from the free throw line in the final 2:05 to put away Rider, 80-67 in a Metro Atlantic showdown Saturday afternoon.

Xavier Lundy’s layup with 2:20 left pulled Rider within one, 63-62, but the Purple Eagles closed the game on an 18-4 run that started with two free throws from Dukes, a 3-pointer from Scott off a feed from Dukes, and two more Dukes free throws.

Scott finished with 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Niagara while Dukes hit 8 of 8 from the line and tallied 17 points to go with his eight assists. The Purple Eagles (8-15, 5-7) shot 25 of 57 from the field (43.9 percent) and converted 24 of 31 from the free throw line.

Norville Carey had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rider (12-10, 5-6).