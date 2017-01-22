New Orleans pulls away from Central Arkansas in 2nd half (Jan 21, 2017)
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Erik Thomas and Nate Frye each finished with 16 points and New Orleans maintained its first-place conference position with an 81-63 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.
New Orleans, which has won 7 of 8, sits atop the Southland Conference, one game ahead of Sam Houston State.
Travin Thibodeaux and Tevin Broyles each added 12 points for the Privateers (11-7, 6-1), with Thibodeaux grabbing 12 rebounds. New Orleans shot 55.4 percent from the field and won the battle on the glass 39-22.
Mathieu Kamba led Central Arkansas with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting. But the Bears (4-16, 3-4) made just 14 additional field goals (23 overall) and shot only 41.1 percent.
New Orleans led by three, 49-46, with 12:40 to go but dominated the final seven minutes. A Thomas dunk gave the Privateers a 10-point lead, and a Thibodeaux layup with 2:37 left pushed the margin past 20, 79-58.