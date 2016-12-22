New Orleans breaks 3-game skid in win over Williams Baptist (Dec 21, 2016)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Erik Thomas scored 21 points and New Orleans snapped a three-game losing streak with a 91-74 win over NAIA Williams Baptist on Wednesday night.

Thomas finished 10 of 14 from the field. Jorge Rosa finished with 16 points, Nate Frye added 14, and Travin Thibodeaux had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Privateers (5-6). New Orleans shot 56.3 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from 3-point range.

E.J. Rucker led Williams Baptist with 15 points.

Williams Baptist kept the game close for the first 30 minutes, but the Privateers pulled away over the final 10. Matthew Jiles drilled a 3-pointer to give the Privateers a 65-55 lead with 10:35 to go, and a Rosa layup made the lead 15 with 7:09 left.

Marcus Springer hit two free throws for the Eagles on the next possession, but Williams Baptist never got back within 10.