New Mexico St beats Grand Canyon for 14th straight win (Jan 12, 2017)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Jemerrio James led six players in double figures with 19 points as New Mexico State won its 14th straight game with an 81-69 victory over Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

The win gives the Aggies a 20-game home winning streak and a string of 35 straight wins at home against Western Athletic Conference opponents.

Jermaine Haley finished with 15 points for the Aggies (16-2, 3-0). Braxton Huggins, Ian Baker, and Matt Taylor each added 11 points, and Eli Chuha chipped in 10 for New Mexico State, which was out shot by the Antelopes but held advantages in total 3-pointers, free throws, and rebounding.

Grand Canyon (10-7, 1-1) cut a 13-point halftime shortfall to 53-51 with 11:43 left. But six straight Aggies points pushed the lead back to eight, and a Haley jumper made it double digits again.

DeWayne Russell scored 20 points for the Antelopes, while Joshua Braun added 16.