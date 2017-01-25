New Mexico beats Utah State 74-61 for 4th straight win (Jan 24, 2017)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Elijah Brown scored 24 points and Tim Williams added 13 to power New Mexico to its fourth straight win with a 74-61 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night.

The Lobos (13-8, 6-3 Mountain West) hit all 17 of their foul shots, including eight in the closing 1:36 to seal it.

Koby McEwen had 17 points for the Aggies (8-11, 2-6) and Jalen Moore added 14.

It was tied eight times in the first half, the last at 29-29 with a minute left, and Connor MacDougall made a bucket and a foul shot to give New Mexico a 32-29 halftime lead.

The Aggies got as close as three points several times in the second half, but could draw no nearer. Utah State was held scoreless for more than six minutes during a 10-0 New Mexico run midway through the second half.