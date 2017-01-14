New Hampshire builds big lead, holds on to beat Binghamton (Jan 14, 2017)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) Daniel Dion hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and New Hampshire sent Binghamton to its four-straight America East Conference loss 73-66 on Saturday.

Iba Camara finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaleen Smith added 18 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-1). New Hampshire matched its best record through 17 games since going 11-6 in 1973-74.

Overall the Wildcats hit 11 3-pointers and had 20 assists on their 24 total field goals.

Bobby Ahearn scored 17 points and pulled down eight boards to lead Binghamton (9-10, 0-4). Marlon Beck II added 15 points for the Bearcats.

New Hampshire opened on a 10-2 run, capped by a Dion 3, and led by as many as 24 in the first half before taking a 42-22 lead into the locker room.

Binghamton made a late run, but the early deficit was too much. New Hampshire made just 2 of its last 16 shots and had no field goals in the last 5 1/2 minutes.