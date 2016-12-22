New Hampshire beats Div. III Daniel Webster 89-26 (Dec 21, 2016)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) Tanner Leissner scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds as New Hampshire beat Division III Daniel Webster 89-26 on Wednesday night.

Leissner was 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (8-4). Daniel Dion added 15 points, Kijana Love had 11 points and Jaleen Smith had 10 points and six assists. The team averaged 48 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent from beyond the arc and had a 41-30 rebounding edge over Daniel Webster.

The Wildcats led by 38 points at intermission and Keon Burns sank a 3-pointer midway through the second half to stretch it to 70-18 with 10:47 to play.

Tommy Organ scored first for Daniel Webster on a jumper five minutes into the first half and New Hampshire led 17-2 on its way to a 54-16 advantage at the break.

Jared Harrington scored eight points for the Eagles.