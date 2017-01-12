New Hampshire beats Albany 75-67 for 1st conference win (Jan 11, 2017)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Tanner Leissner had 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit a crucial 3-pointer down the stretch to help New Hampshire beat Albany 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Leissner’s 3 made it 69-64 with 1 minute to go and Daniel Dion made all six of his free throws in the final 36 seconds to secure it for the Wildcats (10-6, 1-1 America East Conference). Dion finished with 20 points and Jaleen Smith and Jordan Reed added 14 points each.

Leissner made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Reed made 4 of 9. New Hampshire made 14 of 30 from long range.

The Great Danes (9-9, 0-3) never led after the opening minutes and trailed by 11 with 14:56 to go. They rallied with an 18-7 run to tie it at 54 but never took the lead.

David Nichols had 19 points and Joe Cremo added 14 for Albany.