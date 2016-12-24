Neilson posts 5th double-double of season in Utah Valley win (Dec 23, 2016)
OREM, Utah (AP) Isaac Neilson scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Utah Valley over Montana Tech 72-47 on Friday.
The double-double was Neilson’s fifth of the season. Randolph Brandon and Jared Stutzman added 10 points each for the Wolverines (6-6), who made 19 of 24 free throws to Montana Tech’s 3-of-5. Jordan Poydras had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Lukas Vining scored 12 points to lead the Orediggers of the NAIA, who played the game as an exhibition.
Utah Valley opened the second half on a 16-3 run to extend their lead to 51-25, with 15 minutes remaining and continued to distance themselves from the Orediggers.
The Wolverines had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led by 16 with 4:45 to go before the break. Montana Tech got within eight but Utah State built the lead back to 13 points, 35-22, by halftime.