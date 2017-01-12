Nebraska-Omaha pulls away in last 3:00, beats IUPUI 79-71 (Jan 11, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Zach Jackson scored 20 points and Nebraska-Omaha pulled away in the final three minutes to beat IUPUI 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Jackson was 7 of 11 from the floor and had three 3-pointers. Tre’Shawn Thurman added 16 points, and Mitchell Hahn had 15 and three 3-pointers for Omaha (9-3, 2-3 Summit League).

Evan Hall had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead IUPUI (7-11, 1-3).

The Mavericks used a 13-1 spurt to take a 69-61 lead with 4:15 to play. Hahn made two 3-pointers and Jackson added a 3 during the stretch. Kellon Thomas made a jumper and Darell Combs a 3-pointer to pull the Jaguars to 69-66, but they didn’t get closer.

Hahn’s 3-point shot stretched the Mavericks’ lead to 72-66 with 3:06 remaining, and the Jaguars were 2 of 8 from the field to end it.