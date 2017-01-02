Nebraska Basketball: Tai Webster Shines; Grabs Big Ten Honor

It’s been an eventful week for Nebraska basketball, specifically for Tai Webster who’s been at the forefront of the Big Red charge.

Webster has been named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week following Nebrasketball’s 2-0 start to Big Ten play as the Huskers knocked off then-No. 16 Indiana and Maryland, both on the road.

The senior guard averaged 19.5 points on 52 percent shooting, three rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals per game as Nebraska basketball opens its conference slate with an unblemished record through two games for the first time since 2005-2006.

Webster’s reception of the award marks his first career honor and is the first time a Husker has been named a Big Ten Player of the Week since Shavon Shields won on Mar. 10, 2014.

Nebraska’s offensive dynamo shared the honor with Minnesota’s Nate Mason, who drained 31 points in the Gophers’ win against the Purdue Boilermakers this past Sunday.

Thanks to Webster’s talents, the Big Red snapped Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak, the nation’s fourth-best at the time. He also helped the men’s Nebrasketball crew rally from a 13-point hole to shock the college basketball world and knock off the Maryland Terrapins.

Webster has been doing an excellent job leading a very young roster of Nebraska roundballers as he heads into the week ranked No. 5 in the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is in the top-10 of the conference in both steals (1.4 per game) and assists (3.9 per game).

Look for No. 0 and the Big Red to continue their red-hot winning ways against Iowa (Thursday, 8 p.m.) and Northwestern (Sunday, 1:15 p.m.).

