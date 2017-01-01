Nebraska Basketball: Huskers Make History With Win Over Terrapins

The men’s Nebraska basketball team may not have had the best non-conference start of all-time. However, to put its Big Ten slate in NBA Jam terms, “They’re heating up!”

The Huskers started 2-0 in conference play for the first time since joining its new home in 2011 on Sunday, taking down Maryland 67-65. This also marks the first time they reached a 2-0 league start regardless of affiliation since the 2005-2006 season.

To make the wins even more impressive, the back-to-back victories over then-No. 16 Indiana and the Terrapins give the Big Red its first two back-to-back conference road wins since the 1979-80 season.

It appeared that Nebraska would fall to the Terrapins before a 13-0 second half run which wouldn’t see Maryland score a field goal in the final 6:40 of play.

Tai Webster contributed 18 points to the cause, marking his 15th consecutive game in double figures dating back to last season’s campaign. He was unselfish with the ball tallying five assists.

Glynn Watson, Jr., added an additional 17 points and crashed the boards for five defensive rebounds on the day.

Michael Jacobson’s 10 points noted his highest scoring effort since dropping 11 versus South Dakota earlier this year. The nine rebounds he collected is the most he’s ever collected in a Big Ten game.

Nebrasketball fans are understandably excited about the Huskers’ Big Ten roundball effort thus far.

For folks asking about when our #Nebrasketball charter gets back to Lincoln: scheduled to land around 6:15p – Gate 5 Lincoln Airport. — Kent Pavelka (@KentPavelka) January 1, 2017

Can the Big Red continue its red-hot streak? There’s only one way to find out.

Nebraska welcomes the Iowa Hawkeyes from across the Missouri River on Thurs, Jan. 5 at 8:00 p.m. CT.

