Nebraska Basketball: Huskers Can’t Survive Wildcat Three Point Barrage

The Nebraska basketball team looked to bolt out to a 4-0 record in conference play, but they had to get by one of the best teams that Northwestern has produced in a while to do it.

Nebraska opened up an eight-point lead about five minutes into the contest. However, the Wildcats quickly narrowed the margin thanks to three-point shots that would be served up all day long by the Purple and White.

WIldcat forward Vic Law seemingly couldn’t miss from beyond the arc nailing all but one of his six shots.

Trialing 33-23 with 2:37 left in the first half, the Huskers caught fire and went on a 14-0 run to head into the locker room with a 37-34 lead.

Nebraska would come out in the second half and managed a 44-37 lead, but much like they did in the first stanza, Northwestern continued the deluge from downtown ending the game going 11-of-24 (46 percent) and the Huskers simply couldn’t weather the storm. The Wildcats would take the game by a final score of 74-66.

What made the game incredibly frustrating for the Huskers is that Glynn Watson, Jr. simply never found a hot hand. One-half of Nebraska’s usual dynamic duo along with Tai Webster, Watson only managed six points going 2-of-11 from the field, missing all four of his deep ball attempts.

Webster managed a solid game dropping 17 points, adding six rebounds and three assists to his total. Michael Jacobson had a surprisingly effective game adding 12 points and crashed the boards for 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. His work earned him his second double-double of the season and of his career.

Head coach Tim Miles wasn’t shy about giving Northwestern its due.

“I think you have to credit Northwestern. They came in and really played well. We jumped on them each half in the first five minutes, and they didn’t flinch. We weren’t able to capitalize on playing well to get enough stops. We blew defensive assignments. They made threes, which was the number two key [to winning this game]. We just morphed into this team that was forcing the ball at the rim and just played that ugly basketball. You have to credit their defensive edge and intensity to create that.”

While the Big Red did fall on Sunday, it appears that Miles likes the lineup he has ready to go on game days. This contest marked the fifth straight with Webster, Watson, Taylor, Jacobson and Morrow on the floor to start the game.

The Nebraska basketball team travels to Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday, Jan. 14 to face the 11-5 Michigan Wolverines who are currently 1-3 in Big Ten play.

