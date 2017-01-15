Nebraska Basketball: Defense Drops the Ball Against Wolverines

It’s hard to win a game when you can never take the lead and that’s just what happened when Tim Miles’ Nebraska basketball team faced Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Michigan forward Zak Irvin would hit a layup early in the contest and the Wolverines would never trail for the duration of the game. The absence of Ed Morrow from the lineup was apparent as Nebraska attempted to block shots but came away with fouls instead. Unfortunately, this frequently sent Michigan to the free throw line and would cause the Wolverines to only extend the lead.

The Huskers’ offensive performance on the day should be good enough to win any game. Tai Webster scored a career-high 28 points while the team as a whole shot 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the three-point line. Webster would try to make up for the lack of Morrow’s presence with nine rebounds to his name marking another career-best effort.

When a team’s red hot and the opponent can match it step for step, it’s not likely to take home a win. Such was the case for the Big Red. Michigan shot 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 11 long balls to Nebraska’s nine.

Glynn Watson, Jr. played his part in the scoring effort with 22 points while Evan Taylor chipped in 11.

The Wolverines’ 91 points were the most that the Huskers have surrendered to any team this season with Iowa’s 90 coming in second, though Nebraska managed to take that game in a thriller.

The loss drops Nebraska to 9-8 and 3-2 in conference play. The Huskers look to bounce back as they return home to take on Ohio State this Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central.

