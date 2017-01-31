NCCU avenges last loss, beats Delaware St 82-74 (Jan 30, 2017)
DOVER, Del. (AP) Patrick Cole drilled five from long distance to total 28 points as North Carolina Central jumped out to an early lead and coasted to an 82-74 win over Delaware State on Monday night.
Cole was 7 of 12 from the floor and made all nine free throws. Kyle Benton and Dajuan Graff added 12 points apiece and Rashuan Madison chipped in 10 for North Carolina Central (15-6, 6-1 MEAC), which has won six straight after dropping a game to the Hornets 69-68 on Jan. 10.
NCCU scored 28 points in the paint while limiting the Hornets to 20 points.
The Eagles sprinted to an early lead and were up 38-21 at the break as Delaware State could not close the gap in the second half. NCCU led 78-64 with 2:04 remaining.
Devin Morgan had 24 points to lead the Hornets (5-18, 2-6), who have not won since beating NCCU, losing six straight.