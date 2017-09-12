NCAA waiver gives Huskers’ Copeland 2 years of eligibility

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska basketball player Isaac Copeland has received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2017-18 season.

Copeland took a medical redshirt at Georgetown after playing in just seven games because of an injury in 2016-17. He transferred to Nebraska in January. The Nebraska athletic department announced Tuesday that Copeland will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Copeland played in 73 games at Georgetown in two-plus seasons, making 49 starts. He averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 starts for the Hoyas in 2015-16.

—

