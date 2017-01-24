College hoops fans will get a sneak peek at the NCAA Tournament bracket in February

Say what you want about the College Football Playoff committee, but the decision to release their rankings weekly towards the end of the season has created plenty of debate among fans. And it appears that college basketball is ready to take a play out of their playbook.

On Tuesday, CBS announced that for the first time ever, they will release a partial mock NCAA Tournament bracket nearly one month before Selection Sunday. The bracket will be released at 12:30 ET on February 11th and will feature the top four seeds in all four regions, bracketed the way that they would be on Selection Sunday.

BREAKING: For the first time, Selection Committee to unveil current top 16 teams on Feb. 11: https://t.co/dXZt4bbUBH #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/ZO2uPpFsJV — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 24, 2017

“We are excited about giving the fans a glimpse to what the men’s basketball committee is thinking at this point of the season, and creating a buzz as we look towards Selection Sunday,” Michigan State athletic director and NCAA Tournament Selection Committee chairman Mark Hollis said.



“It’s important to recognize after this list has been released, there is still a significant portion of the regular season to be played and every league must stage its conference tournament. There’s potential for quite a bit of movement until we do it for real March 12, but this early peek will give everyone insight as to where the committee stands as we hit the stretch run of the regular season.”

As Hollis noted, it will be good for coaches and players to know where they stand a month out. And it will likely create buzz for the actual bracket on Selection Sunday.