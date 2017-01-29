NCAA Tournament: Could RPI Could Become A Thing Of The Past?

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament and seeding, the RPI has been a key factor in deciding who gets all 68 spots that make up March Madness, but that could soon change.

Bracketology can only take you so far. For many fans it is the metric that is used for the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament before the official Tournament Committee decides in March. RPI is considered for those postseason spots and now it is under scrutiny and may be done away with altogether.

According to ESPN, last week College Basketball experts including Jeff Sagarin, Jeff Pagua, and Ken Pomeroy met with NCAA Tournament officials to discuss what an alternative to the RPI Metric might look like.

The selection committee’s use of the RPI, which assesses each team according to its résumé and strength of schedule, has long been criticized as an outdated barometer. ESPN on the outdated RPI Metric

Following the meeting there was a lot left on the table with great ideas, but no resolution. At least not an immediate one according to CBS Sports. The conversation will likely by picked up following this season and something could be in place for next year.

The NCAA Tournament Committee will meet and decide the 2017 NCAA Tournament on March 12th.

