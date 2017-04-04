NCAA announces North Carolina again can host championship events after HB2 repeal

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that it will allow North Carolina to again host championship events after the state repealed House Bill 2.

House Bill 2 is a law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The law required people to use public restrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

The “NCAA Board of Governors reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina by our committees that are presently meeting. The NCAA championships previously awarded to North Carolina for 2017-18 will remain in the state,” the NCAA said in a statement.

North Carolina has submitted bids for 133 NCAA championship events between 2018 and 2022.

“We have been assured by the state that this new law allows the NCAA to enact its inclusive policies by contract with communities, universities, arenas, hotels, and other service providers that are doing business with us, our students, other participants, and fans,” the NCAA said.

Had the so-called “bathroom bill” remained in place, it would have cost the state an estimated $3.76 billion in lost business over the next 12 years.

– Scooby Axson

