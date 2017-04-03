NCAA championship game: Odds, total for UNC vs. Gonzaga

The men’s college basketball season comes to a close on Monday night as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the NCAA championship.

North Carolina is making its 11th appearance in the NCAA championship game and is seeking its sixth title. The Tar Heels last won it all in 2009 when they defeated Michigan State 89–72. They lost in last year's national championship game to the Villanova Wildcats.

Gonzaga will be playing in its first national championship game.

Professional odds makers have the Tar Heels as a 1.5-point favorite. North Carolina initially opened as a -2-point favorite.

The total is at 154.

