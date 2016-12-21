NCAA Basketball: What does the top 25 look like before Christmas?

Dec 13, 2016; Villanova, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright with Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (1) against the Temple Owls during the second half at The Pavilion. Villanova defeated Temple, 78-57. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Which NCAA basketball teams are moving up and down the rankings before Christmas?

If you want some new top 25 action to debate during Christmas week; you’re in luck! Fans will have noticed some mainstays drop out and new names take their places. We are almost to conference play, so every resume-building non-conference game’s importance is magnified.

Much of the movement has taken place outside of the top 10. The only major upsets from the last couple of weeks were ISU losing at Iowa, Xavier going down at Colorado and Saint Mary’s home loss to Texas-Arlington. Otherwise, the few movements are due to some teams playing harder ones than others, even if both won.

We are about to enter conference play, so we will soon have the fun of conference leaders trading punches the rest of the way until late February. Rankings will assuredly shift as races tighten or wide through the middle of winter.

Dec 8, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm talks with guard Nick Weiler-Babb (right) and guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) and forward Solomon Young (33) against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 78-64. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Just Missed

Dayton Flyers – Dayton doesn’t have the best record in the A-10, but the numbers do favor them slightly as the conference’s best team. They have solid wins over mid-major contenders East Tennessee State and Winthrop heading into a home date with Vanderbilt.

Iowa State Cyclones – Since losing to Iowa, Iowa State has rebounded with wins over Drake and Mississippi Valley State. The 8-3 Cyclones will open Big 12 play at home hosting Texas Tech.

USC Trojans – The Trojans look close to the top 25, but I’m still not buying their 11-0 record against an overall weak schedule. I’m looking forward to their December 30th trip to Eugene to open Pac-12 play.

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders – MTSU has seized control of Conference USA with wins at Ole Miss and over Vanderbilt. They get a challenge from Georgia State before taking on CUSA contender UAB to open the new year.

Florida Gators – Florida takes a bit of a tumble after two straight losses to Duke and rival Florida State. However, the Gators dominated Charlotte and get Arkansas-Little Rock prior to their SEC opener at Arkansas.

Dec 17, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) is fouled after a rebound by Purdue Boilermakers forward Vince Edwards (12) in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Purdue Boilermakers beat Notre Dame Fighting Irish 86-81. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

25. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Record: 10-2

Notre Dame enters our list after several other fringe contenders dropped out. They have recently taken two straight losses to Purdue and Villanova, but the offensive-minded Irish are an intriguing ACC contender. Their next contest is against Saint Peter’s after Christmas.

Bonzie Colson is making a case for First Team All-ACC to this point. He is averaging 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. V.J. Beachem, Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell are also contributing over 10 points per night. The team is hyper-efficient on offense as they have shooting splits of 48/41/86.

Dec 13, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) controls the ball against the Texas Southern Tigers in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats won 96-58. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

24. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous Ranking: 25

Record: 9-2

Cincy lost to Baylor, but rebounded to throttle both Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson. The Bearcats host Marshall on Thursday before opening AAC play at Temple on the 28th.

Jacob Evans and Kyle Washington continue to pace the Bearcat attack while combining for over 30 points and 12 rebounds. Washington also leads the team in total rebounds and blocks through 11 games. Cincinnati’s defense is still one of the nation’s best and will keep them among the top 25-30 teams for the majority of the year.

Dec 1, 2016; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) drives to the hoop against the Vermont Catamounts in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

Previous Ranking: 20

Record: 9-1

The Gamecocks took a loss against Seton Hall, but came back with a win over South Florida to stay in the rankings. They get Clemson Wednesday night in what could be a nice battle for The Palmetto State.

Leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell has been suspended for the team’s last three games, but several players have stepped up in his absence. P.J. Dozier and Duane Notice both scored over 15 points in the win over USF and are looking like excellent compliments whenever Thornwell returns. They will keep USC going in a surprisingly competitive SEC environment.

Dec 14, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche (far left) and center Dusan Ristic (left) and guard Rawle Alkins (1) and forward Lauri Markkanen (right) and guard Kobi Simmons (far right) huddle during the second half against the Grand Canyon Lopes at McKale Center. Arizona won 64-54. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

22. Arizona Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 23

Record: 11-2

Arizona has looked solid despite the loss of leading distributor Parker Jackson-Cartwright. They have won 5-of-6 since his injury, losing to just Gonzaga in that span. The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at California December 30th.

Several players are playing well lately, but Dusan Ristic has found another gear. The 7’0″ Serbian junior has averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 boards over his last six games. His development curve should have fans excited about his potential next to freshman phenom Lauri Markkanen (16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds).

Nov 15, 2016; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech guard Ahmed Hill (13) reacts following a made three pointer against the High Point Panthers in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech defeated High Point 99-73. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

21. Virginia Tech Hokies

Previous Ranking: 22

Record: 10-1

Virginia Tech continues to chug along with four straight wins since our last ranking. The Hokies have a home date with UMBC before hosting Duke to open their ACC slate.

Zach LeDay still anchors the team with 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but junior Ahmed Hill has come on strong in his last two outings. He scored 20 or more in victories over Ole Miss and The Citadel. Hill is also the team’s best 3-point shooter and gives the team an extra dimension from the perimeter, along with point guard Justin Robinson (11.1 points).

Dec 11, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Jarquez Smith (23) and guards Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) and Trent Forrest (3) and PJ Savoy (in back) and Dwayne Bacon (4) celebrate after their game against the Florida Gators at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles won 83-78. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

20. Florida State Seminoles

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Record: 12-1

It is Florida State, not Duke or UNC, that sports the best record in the ACC. The Seminoles downed in-state rival Florida and have fended off challenges from Manhattan and Samford. They open conference play against Wake Forest after Christmas.

Dwayne Bacon is doing everything to look like an NBA prospect right now. He is sizzling with 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 47 percent from the field (36 percent from the 3-point line). Terrence Mann came up huge in a competitive win over Samford with 19 points and five rebounds. The Noles’ fourth leading scorer can help draw attention away from the team’s established stars.

Dec 17, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett (5) brings the ball down court during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Cintas Center. Xavier won 69-65. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

19. Xavier Musketeers

Previous Ranking: 13

Record: 10-2

Xavier took a tough loss in Boulder, but recovered with wins over Utah, Wake Forest and Eastern Washington to avoid tumbling further. The Musketeers have a date with Providence to start Big East play on December 28th.

Trevon Bluiett is still burning it down this year with 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is easily a candidate for Big East POY if he keeps up this pace for the next several months. I also want to mention former Norfolk State transfer RaShid Gaston; he had two straight double-doubles against Colorado and Buffalo, and is the team’s best rebounder.

Dec 17, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Kelan Martin (30) celebrates the win over Indiana Hoosiers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Butler beat Indiana 83-78. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

18. Butler Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 17

Record: 10-1

Indiana State managed to shock Butler in Terre Haute, but two straight wins over Cincinnati and Indiana helped salvage the team’s standing. Vermont is next up before the Big East opener at St. Johns.

Junior Kelan Martin is showing up in a big way for the Bulldogs. He is averaging 18.6 points on 44 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds. He is easily the most important part of the team’s recent surge, having scored 20 and 28 in the past two games respectively. The team isn’t explosive, but very efficient and capable of competing for a Big East title if their recent effort holds up.

Dec 20, 2016; Moraga, CA, USA; St. Mary’s Gaels center Jock Landale (34) dunks the ball during the second half against Texas A&M-CC Islanders at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

17. Saint Mary’s Gaels

Previous Ranking: 14

Record: 9-1

The Gaels are still one of the best teams in the WCC despite a surprising loss to Texas-Arlington. Saint Mary’s has won three straight since their loss and have just South Carolina State remaining before WCC play begins at Loyola Marymount.

Jock Landale still leads the team in scoring at 18.0 points per game, but has seen his shooting efficiency fall to 66 percent. Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar are also at or near double-figures in scoring. Saint Mary’s still looks like a contender, but Gonzaga won’t give up the conference title easily.

Dec 17, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) dribbles the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) defends in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Purdue Boilermakers beat Notre Dame Fighting Irish 86-81. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

16. Purdue Boilermakers

Previous Ranking: 19

Record: 10-2

Purdue has been on a recent tear as they have won five straight since a close loss at Louisville. The Boilermakers are maybe the strongest team in the Big Ten right now and will open play at home against Iowa on December 28th.

Caleb Swanigan continues to establish his dominance inside. He has had three straight double-doubles, which includes an incredible 21-point, 21-board performance over Western Illinois. He also had 26 and 10 in a comeback win over Notre Dame. The gritty and balanced team will be hard to overcome over the next several months.

Dec 20, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Cullen Russo (13) guards as Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) dribbles the ball in the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

15. Oregon Ducks

Previous Ranking: 18

Record: 11-2

I’m still a big fan of Oregon this season. They have won four straight since our last ranking, including a home victory over SEC upstart Alabama. Watch out for fireworks when they host UCLA after Christmas to open Pac-12 play. Also, monitor leading scorer Chris Boucher, who was spotted in a walking boot in the team’s win over UNLV.

Without Boucher, look for a combination of Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey to carry the load. The two combined for 28 points in their most recent win and will have to stay consistent as the Ducks’ best wings. Jordan Bell will also get more touches inside, but might need help from Kavell Bigby-Williams in the absence of the team’s best post man.

Dec 6, 2016; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) shoots the ball as East Carolina Pirates guard Jeremy Sheppard (1) and forward Deng Riak (0) defend during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavalier won 76-53. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

14. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 15

Record: 9-1

The Cavs have dominated recent opponents East Carolina and Robert Morris in their last two outings. However, they face a tough road test at Cal before opening ACC play at Louisville.

Kyle Guy has heated up recently with two straight 13-point performances. He is also extremely deadly from three having hit 61 percent of his 26 attempts. Guy is also doing his damage in just over 16 minutes a night. The rest of the Cavaliers are playing the sort of grinding basketball that has made them successful over the past several seasons.

Dec 10, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad (23) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Teyvon Myers (0) during the first half against the Virginia Military Keydets at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous Ranking: 16

Record: 10-1 

The Mountaineers rolled through their past four opponents by an average of 40 points to get to their current record. They get Northern Kentucky on Friday before traveling to Stillwater for their Big 12 opener.

Press Virginia has forward Esa Ahmad leading the charge, averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Stretch forward Nathan Adrian has cooled recently, but also chips in 10.8 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds. Overall, this is a team capable of challenging Kansas with their depth and aggression.

Dec 10, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Quentin Snider (4) battle Texas Southern Tigers guard Zach Lofton (2) for the ball during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas Southern 102-71. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

12. Louisville Cardinals

Previous Ranking: 11

Record: 10-1

Easy victories over Texas Southern and Eastern Kentucky should have Louisville nice and relaxed for the Bluegrass Battle with Kentucky. That is the Cardinals’ last non-conference game before ACC opens against Virginia.

Louisville has just Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider in double figures at 11.7 points and 11.0 points respectively. However, the team boasts the nation’s best adjusted defense and will never let games get away from them.

Dec 17, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Thomas Bryant (31) reacts to a basket in the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Butler beat Indiana 83-78. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Previous Ranking: 8

Record: 9-2

The Hoosiers took a loss against Butler, but bounced back with a resounding 103-56 victory over Delaware State. Indiana gets Austin Peay Thursday before opening Big Ten play against Nebraska.

James Blackmon Jr. is still scoring option number one (17.9 points), but the Hoosiers have plenty of help from Robert Johnson, OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant. The balanced Hoosiers are still perfectly capable of winning the Big Ten with their offensive efficiency and excellent team rebounding.

Dec 14, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) works the ball against Green Bay Phoenix forward Kenneth Lowe (45) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

10. Wisconsin Badgers

Previous Ranking: 12

Record: 10-2

Wisconsin has not been challenged for the most part. They have won six straight over the past few weeks since losing to North Carolina. Their final non-conference test is hosting Florida A&M and then they will open Big Ten play against Rutgers.

The team’s recent win at Marquette saw all five starters score in double figures. Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig lead the way as they have for much of the year. The two seniors are combining for 29 points, eight boards and five assists an evening. Both of them are also shooting 35 percent from deep. The Badgers are one of the strongest teams in the Big Ten and are playing with tons of confidence right now.

December 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) is greeted by head coach Steve Alford after checking out of play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

9. UCLA Bruins

Previous Ranking: 10

Record: 12-0

The Bruins best wins since beating Kentucky have come over Michigan and Ohio State. Steve Alford and company host Western Michigan before traveling to Eugene to start Pac-12 play against the Oregon Ducks.

People knew T.J. Leaf would be good, but I’m not sure anyone would’ve predicted just how dominant the freshman would be to this point. He leads the team in scoring (17.8) and is second in rebounds (9.3) and third in blocks (1.2). Five other players average double-figures to lead the nation’s best adjusted offense. UCLA might just be a Final Four contender at this moment.

Dec 9, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Justin Patton (23) dunks on Longwood Lancers guard Kendrick Thompson (5) and forward Khris Lane (4) at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

8. Creighton Bluejays

Previous Ranking: 9

Record: 12-0

Creighton went into Tempe, AZ and came away with an 11-point victory over the Sun Devils their last time out. They will open Big East play against solid Seton Hall.

A lot of talk has centered around Marcus Foster and Maurice Watson Jr., for good reason, but freshman Justin Patton is easily one of the nation’s best freshman right now. The 7-footer from Omaha is fourth on the team in scoring at 11.3 points, but leads the team in rebounds and blocks. He is also torching the twine with 78 percent shooting. I love what the Bluejays are doing this season.

Dec 18, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte (20) drives the lane on John Brown Golden Eagles guard Brandon Joseph (24) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

7. Baylor Bears

Previous Ranking: 7

Record: 11-0

Baylor still stands alone at the top of the Big 12 standings. They crushed John Brown over the weekend and get Texas Southern for their last non-conference test. The Bears open Big 12 play at Oklahoma on December 30th.

Johnathan Motley remains the team’s scoring and rebounding leader with 15.9 and 8.5 per game respectively. Al Freeman, Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. round out the main scoring threats. Baylor is balanced and well-positioned to challenge for a top three finish in the conference right now.

Dec 7, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after a game against the Washington Huskies at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 98-71. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 6

Record: 11-0

Gonzaga took a competive win against Tennessee last time out. Their final challenge before WCC play comes when the South Dakota Coyotes visit Spokane. The Bulldogs will then open conference play against Pepperdine.

Nigel Williams-Goss has assumed the role of leading scorer for now. The former Washington Husky is putting up 14.0 points, along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has plenty of help from Przemek Karnowski, Josh Perkins and Zach Collins, but seven players average at least eight points an evening. This just might be coach Mark Few’s best and most dangerous team ever.

Dec 17, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry (2) dribbles during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

5. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous Ranking: 4

Record: 10-2

UNC lost an instant classic to Kentucky, but look to rebound against last year’s giant-killer UNI. The Tar Heels then host MAAC contender Monmouth before opening conference play at Georgia Tech.

Justin Jackson blew up for 34 points against Kentucky and remains the team’s best scoring option for now. Joel Berry II returned from a brief absence due to ankle trouble to score 23 and dish out seven assists in the same game. North Carolina still looks like a major ACC contender even with their two losses.

Dec 17, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) celebrates after the Wildcats defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 103-100 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 5

Record: 10-1

Kentucky has just the loss to UCLA marring its record so far. They dominated Valparaiso and Hofstra before edging out UNC, but get in-state rival Louisville next. They open SEC play at Ole Miss after Christmas.

Malik Monk exploded into the National POY conversation with his game against the Tar Heels. The freshman phenom scored 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting and shot 8-of-12 from three. Few can match the Wildcats’ level of offensive talent right now.

Dec 17, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason (0) comes up with a loose ball during the first half of the game against the Davidson Wildcats at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Ranking: 3

Record: 10-1

Kansas hasn’t faced a challenge for quite some time and that won’t change soon. The Jayhawks travel to UNLV on Thursday and then get TCU in Fort Worth as their Big 12 opener.

Frank Mason III still dominates the KU stat sheet with 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The real story so far is Josh Jackson’s level of play right now though. The potential lottery pick is second on the team in scoring and leads in rebounding. He is also blocking an incredible 1.5 shots per game despite being a wing. KU will be tough to dethrone in Big 12 play again.

Dec 19, 2016; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans watch as Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) shoots a free throw in the first half of their game against the Tennessee State Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

2. Duke Blue Devils

Previous Ranking: 2

Record: 11-1

Duke survived a stiff challenge from Tennessee State Monday night, but the Blue Devils are still unblemished since their early loss to Kansas. Elon is their last remaining test before opening conference play at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Luke Kennard was the savior against TSU. He scored 24 points and hit several shots at key moments to thwart the Tigers’ runs. Amile Jefferson also looks tremendous this year, averaging a double-double at 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds. Duke is finally getting healthy, which is scary for the rest of the country.

Dec 6, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts with forward Darryl Reynolds (45) after a stop against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at Palestra. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1. Villanova Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 1

Record: 11-0

Nova is the Big 5 champion after downing Temple. They host American before getting DePaul to start of Big East play. Villanova is looking strong to repeat as national champions right now.

Josh Hart lit up the Owls to the tune of 26 points after scoring 37 against Notre Dame. The senior’s experience and leadership have paid dividends for Jay Wright and the Wildcats. The team has plenty of other scoring options as well. The Big East is tough, but Villanova won’t be easy to take down this season.

More from Busting Brackets

This article originally appeared on