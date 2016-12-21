NCAA Basketball: What does the top 25 look like before Christmas?

Which NCAA basketball teams are moving up and down the rankings before Christmas?

If you want some new top 25 action to debate during Christmas week; you’re in luck! Fans will have noticed some mainstays drop out and new names take their places. We are almost to conference play, so every resume-building non-conference game’s importance is magnified.

Much of the movement has taken place outside of the top 10. The only major upsets from the last couple of weeks were ISU losing at Iowa, Xavier going down at Colorado and Saint Mary’s home loss to Texas-Arlington. Otherwise, the few movements are due to some teams playing harder ones than others, even if both won.

We are about to enter conference play, so we will soon have the fun of conference leaders trading punches the rest of the way until late February. Rankings will assuredly shift as races tighten or wide through the middle of winter.

Just Missed

Dayton Flyers – Dayton doesn’t have the best record in the A-10, but the numbers do favor them slightly as the conference’s best team. They have solid wins over mid-major contenders East Tennessee State and Winthrop heading into a home date with Vanderbilt.

Iowa State Cyclones – Since losing to Iowa, Iowa State has rebounded with wins over Drake and Mississippi Valley State. The 8-3 Cyclones will open Big 12 play at home hosting Texas Tech.

USC Trojans – The Trojans look close to the top 25, but I’m still not buying their 11-0 record against an overall weak schedule. I’m looking forward to their December 30th trip to Eugene to open Pac-12 play.

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders – MTSU has seized control of Conference USA with wins at Ole Miss and over Vanderbilt. They get a challenge from Georgia State before taking on CUSA contender UAB to open the new year.

Florida Gators – Florida takes a bit of a tumble after two straight losses to Duke and rival Florida State. However, the Gators dominated Charlotte and get Arkansas-Little Rock prior to their SEC opener at Arkansas.

25. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Record: 10-2

Notre Dame enters our list after several other fringe contenders dropped out. They have recently taken two straight losses to Purdue and Villanova, but the offensive-minded Irish are an intriguing ACC contender. Their next contest is against Saint Peter’s after Christmas.

Bonzie Colson is making a case for First Team All-ACC to this point. He is averaging 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. V.J. Beachem, Steve Vasturia and Matt Farrell are also contributing over 10 points per night. The team is hyper-efficient on offense as they have shooting splits of 48/41/86.

24. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous Ranking: 25

Record: 9-2

Cincy lost to Baylor, but rebounded to throttle both Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson. The Bearcats host Marshall on Thursday before opening AAC play at Temple on the 28th.

Jacob Evans and Kyle Washington continue to pace the Bearcat attack while combining for over 30 points and 12 rebounds. Washington also leads the team in total rebounds and blocks through 11 games. Cincinnati’s defense is still one of the nation’s best and will keep them among the top 25-30 teams for the majority of the year.

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

Previous Ranking: 20

Record: 9-1

The Gamecocks took a loss against Seton Hall, but came back with a win over South Florida to stay in the rankings. They get Clemson Wednesday night in what could be a nice battle for The Palmetto State.

Leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell has been suspended for the team’s last three games, but several players have stepped up in his absence. P.J. Dozier and Duane Notice both scored over 15 points in the win over USF and are looking like excellent compliments whenever Thornwell returns. They will keep USC going in a surprisingly competitive SEC environment.

22. Arizona Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 23

Record: 11-2

Arizona has looked solid despite the loss of leading distributor Parker Jackson-Cartwright. They have won 5-of-6 since his injury, losing to just Gonzaga in that span. The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at California December 30th.

Several players are playing well lately, but Dusan Ristic has found another gear. The 7’0″ Serbian junior has averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 boards over his last six games. His development curve should have fans excited about his potential next to freshman phenom Lauri Markkanen (16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds).

21. Virginia Tech Hokies

Previous Ranking: 22

Record: 10-1

Virginia Tech continues to chug along with four straight wins since our last ranking. The Hokies have a home date with UMBC before hosting Duke to open their ACC slate.

Zach LeDay still anchors the team with 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, but junior Ahmed Hill has come on strong in his last two outings. He scored 20 or more in victories over Ole Miss and The Citadel. Hill is also the team’s best 3-point shooter and gives the team an extra dimension from the perimeter, along with point guard Justin Robinson (11.1 points).

20. Florida State Seminoles

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Record: 12-1

It is Florida State, not Duke or UNC, that sports the best record in the ACC. The Seminoles downed in-state rival Florida and have fended off challenges from Manhattan and Samford. They open conference play against Wake Forest after Christmas.

Dwayne Bacon is doing everything to look like an NBA prospect right now. He is sizzling with 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 47 percent from the field (36 percent from the 3-point line). Terrence Mann came up huge in a competitive win over Samford with 19 points and five rebounds. The Noles’ fourth leading scorer can help draw attention away from the team’s established stars.

19. Xavier Musketeers

Previous Ranking: 13

Record: 10-2

Xavier took a tough loss in Boulder, but recovered with wins over Utah, Wake Forest and Eastern Washington to avoid tumbling further. The Musketeers have a date with Providence to start Big East play on December 28th.

Trevon Bluiett is still burning it down this year with 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is easily a candidate for Big East POY if he keeps up this pace for the next several months. I also want to mention former Norfolk State transfer RaShid Gaston; he had two straight double-doubles against Colorado and Buffalo, and is the team’s best rebounder.

18. Butler Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 17

Record: 10-1

Indiana State managed to shock Butler in Terre Haute, but two straight wins over Cincinnati and Indiana helped salvage the team’s standing. Vermont is next up before the Big East opener at St. Johns.

Junior Kelan Martin is showing up in a big way for the Bulldogs. He is averaging 18.6 points on 44 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds. He is easily the most important part of the team’s recent surge, having scored 20 and 28 in the past two games respectively. The team isn’t explosive, but very efficient and capable of competing for a Big East title if their recent effort holds up.

17. Saint Mary’s Gaels

Previous Ranking: 14

Record: 9-1

The Gaels are still one of the best teams in the WCC despite a surprising loss to Texas-Arlington. Saint Mary’s has won three straight since their loss and have just South Carolina State remaining before WCC play begins at Loyola Marymount.

Jock Landale still leads the team in scoring at 18.0 points per game, but has seen his shooting efficiency fall to 66 percent. Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar are also at or near double-figures in scoring. Saint Mary’s still looks like a contender, but Gonzaga won’t give up the conference title easily.

16. Purdue Boilermakers

Previous Ranking: 19

Record: 10-2

Purdue has been on a recent tear as they have won five straight since a close loss at Louisville. The Boilermakers are maybe the strongest team in the Big Ten right now and will open play at home against Iowa on December 28th.

Caleb Swanigan continues to establish his dominance inside. He has had three straight double-doubles, which includes an incredible 21-point, 21-board performance over Western Illinois. He also had 26 and 10 in a comeback win over Notre Dame. The gritty and balanced team will be hard to overcome over the next several months.

15. Oregon Ducks

Previous Ranking: 18

Record: 11-2

I’m still a big fan of Oregon this season. They have won four straight since our last ranking, including a home victory over SEC upstart Alabama. Watch out for fireworks when they host UCLA after Christmas to open Pac-12 play. Also, monitor leading scorer Chris Boucher, who was spotted in a walking boot in the team’s win over UNLV.

Without Boucher, look for a combination of Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey to carry the load. The two combined for 28 points in their most recent win and will have to stay consistent as the Ducks’ best wings. Jordan Bell will also get more touches inside, but might need help from Kavell Bigby-Williams in the absence of the team’s best post man.

14. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 15

Record: 9-1

The Cavs have dominated recent opponents East Carolina and Robert Morris in their last two outings. However, they face a tough road test at Cal before opening ACC play at Louisville.

Kyle Guy has heated up recently with two straight 13-point performances. He is also extremely deadly from three having hit 61 percent of his 26 attempts. Guy is also doing his damage in just over 16 minutes a night. The rest of the Cavaliers are playing the sort of grinding basketball that has made them successful over the past several seasons.

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous Ranking: 16

Record: 10-1

The Mountaineers rolled through their past four opponents by an average of 40 points to get to their current record. They get Northern Kentucky on Friday before traveling to Stillwater for their Big 12 opener.

Press Virginia has forward Esa Ahmad leading the charge, averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Stretch forward Nathan Adrian has cooled recently, but also chips in 10.8 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds. Overall, this is a team capable of challenging Kansas with their depth and aggression.

12. Louisville Cardinals

Previous Ranking: 11

Record: 10-1

Easy victories over Texas Southern and Eastern Kentucky should have Louisville nice and relaxed for the Bluegrass Battle with Kentucky. That is the Cardinals’ last non-conference game before ACC opens against Virginia.

Louisville has just Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider in double figures at 11.7 points and 11.0 points respectively. However, the team boasts the nation’s best adjusted defense and will never let games get away from them.

11. Indiana Hoosiers

Previous Ranking: 8

Record: 9-2

The Hoosiers took a loss against Butler, but bounced back with a resounding 103-56 victory over Delaware State. Indiana gets Austin Peay Thursday before opening Big Ten play against Nebraska.

James Blackmon Jr. is still scoring option number one (17.9 points), but the Hoosiers have plenty of help from Robert Johnson, OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant. The balanced Hoosiers are still perfectly capable of winning the Big Ten with their offensive efficiency and excellent team rebounding.

10. Wisconsin Badgers

Previous Ranking: 12

Record: 10-2

Wisconsin has not been challenged for the most part. They have won six straight over the past few weeks since losing to North Carolina. Their final non-conference test is hosting Florida A&M and then they will open Big Ten play against Rutgers.

The team’s recent win at Marquette saw all five starters score in double figures. Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig lead the way as they have for much of the year. The two seniors are combining for 29 points, eight boards and five assists an evening. Both of them are also shooting 35 percent from deep. The Badgers are one of the strongest teams in the Big Ten and are playing with tons of confidence right now.

9. UCLA Bruins

Previous Ranking: 10

Record: 12-0

The Bruins best wins since beating Kentucky have come over Michigan and Ohio State. Steve Alford and company host Western Michigan before traveling to Eugene to start Pac-12 play against the Oregon Ducks.

People knew T.J. Leaf would be good, but I’m not sure anyone would’ve predicted just how dominant the freshman would be to this point. He leads the team in scoring (17.8) and is second in rebounds (9.3) and third in blocks (1.2). Five other players average double-figures to lead the nation’s best adjusted offense. UCLA might just be a Final Four contender at this moment.

8. Creighton Bluejays

Previous Ranking: 9

Record: 12-0

Creighton went into Tempe, AZ and came away with an 11-point victory over the Sun Devils their last time out. They will open Big East play against solid Seton Hall.

A lot of talk has centered around Marcus Foster and Maurice Watson Jr., for good reason, but freshman Justin Patton is easily one of the nation’s best freshman right now. The 7-footer from Omaha is fourth on the team in scoring at 11.3 points, but leads the team in rebounds and blocks. He is also torching the twine with 78 percent shooting. I love what the Bluejays are doing this season.

7. Baylor Bears

Previous Ranking: 7

Record: 11-0

Baylor still stands alone at the top of the Big 12 standings. They crushed John Brown over the weekend and get Texas Southern for their last non-conference test. The Bears open Big 12 play at Oklahoma on December 30th.

Johnathan Motley remains the team’s scoring and rebounding leader with 15.9 and 8.5 per game respectively. Al Freeman, Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. round out the main scoring threats. Baylor is balanced and well-positioned to challenge for a top three finish in the conference right now.

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 6

Record: 11-0

Gonzaga took a competive win against Tennessee last time out. Their final challenge before WCC play comes when the South Dakota Coyotes visit Spokane. The Bulldogs will then open conference play against Pepperdine.

Nigel Williams-Goss has assumed the role of leading scorer for now. The former Washington Husky is putting up 14.0 points, along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has plenty of help from Przemek Karnowski, Josh Perkins and Zach Collins, but seven players average at least eight points an evening. This just might be coach Mark Few’s best and most dangerous team ever.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous Ranking: 4

Record: 10-2

UNC lost an instant classic to Kentucky, but look to rebound against last year’s giant-killer UNI. The Tar Heels then host MAAC contender Monmouth before opening conference play at Georgia Tech.

Justin Jackson blew up for 34 points against Kentucky and remains the team’s best scoring option for now. Joel Berry II returned from a brief absence due to ankle trouble to score 23 and dish out seven assists in the same game. North Carolina still looks like a major ACC contender even with their two losses.

4. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 5

Record: 10-1

Kentucky has just the loss to UCLA marring its record so far. They dominated Valparaiso and Hofstra before edging out UNC, but get in-state rival Louisville next. They open SEC play at Ole Miss after Christmas.

Malik Monk exploded into the National POY conversation with his game against the Tar Heels. The freshman phenom scored 47 points on 18-of-28 shooting and shot 8-of-12 from three. Few can match the Wildcats’ level of offensive talent right now.

3. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Ranking: 3

Record: 10-1

Kansas hasn’t faced a challenge for quite some time and that won’t change soon. The Jayhawks travel to UNLV on Thursday and then get TCU in Fort Worth as their Big 12 opener.

Frank Mason III still dominates the KU stat sheet with 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The real story so far is Josh Jackson’s level of play right now though. The potential lottery pick is second on the team in scoring and leads in rebounding. He is also blocking an incredible 1.5 shots per game despite being a wing. KU will be tough to dethrone in Big 12 play again.

2. Duke Blue Devils

Previous Ranking: 2

Record: 11-1

Duke survived a stiff challenge from Tennessee State Monday night, but the Blue Devils are still unblemished since their early loss to Kansas. Elon is their last remaining test before opening conference play at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Luke Kennard was the savior against TSU. He scored 24 points and hit several shots at key moments to thwart the Tigers’ runs. Amile Jefferson also looks tremendous this year, averaging a double-double at 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds. Duke is finally getting healthy, which is scary for the rest of the country.

1. Villanova Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 1

Record: 11-0

Nova is the Big 5 champion after downing Temple. They host American before getting DePaul to start of Big East play. Villanova is looking strong to repeat as national champions right now.

Josh Hart lit up the Owls to the tune of 26 points after scoring 37 against Notre Dame. The senior’s experience and leadership have paid dividends for Jay Wright and the Wildcats. The team has plenty of other scoring options as well. The Big East is tough, but Villanova won’t be easy to take down this season.

