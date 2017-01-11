NCAA Basketball: Villanova, West Virginia destroy opponents

In their first game as the top-ranked team in NCAA basketball, Baylor fell to West Virginia.

10 West Virginia Mountaineers 89 1 Baylor Bears 68

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

3 Villanova Wildcats 79 15 Xavier Musketeers 54

9 Florida State Seminoles 88 7 Duke Blue Devils 72

Without Amile Jefferson, Duke struggled to keep up with Florida State’s size, length and strength on the interior. They also struggled defensively, as they let Xavier Rathan-Mayes score 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Dwayne Bacon had a rough go (13 points on just 5-of-15 shooting and seven turnovers), but Jonathan Isaac recorded 11 points and Terance Mann put up 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Maryland Terrapins 75 Indiana Hoosiers 72

18 points from Melo Trimble led Maryland to another Big Ten win, while Indiana fell to 1-3 in conference play. Indiana’s 14 turnovers (Maryland committed eight) were the major difference in the game. Even with 22 points from James Blackmon Jr., Indiana needs to get back on track, and fast, if they want to stay in the tournament discussion.

Texas Tech Red Raiders 66 25 Kansas State Wildcats 65

In a huge home game for Texas Tech, they were able to use a great last minute of play to come out on top in this one. Keenan Evans had 18 for the Red Raiders, in addition to 16 from Zach Smith. The 25th ranked K-State Wildcats took the L in this game, but they are still in good shape moving forward. Kamau Stokes had 17 for Kansas State.

Games to Watch on Wednesday, January 10th:

**Game of the Night** ^^Bubble Battle^^

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans, 7:00 p.m. ET: Minnesota is off to a great start to this season, while Michigan State is clearly in what seems to be a down year. If MSU wants to make their tournament, home wins like this one is a good place to start.

Pittsburgh Panthers @ No. 14 Louisville Cardinals, 7:00 p.m. ET: Two likely tournament teams will go at it in Louisville. Pitt will have a hard time taking this road win, but it would go a long way in terms of competing for a potential high seed in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

^^Seton Hall Pirates @ Marquette Golden Eagles, 7:00 p.m. ET^^: Two teams that are going to spend much of the year on the bubble headline one of our Bubble Battle games. Marquette needs to win all of their home games like these. Seton Hall could use a few quality road victories.

^^Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini, 9:00 p.m. ET^^: Another Bubble Battle here, this time coming from the Big Ten. Michigan has underperformed to this point in the year, while Illinois has played very well. Either way, this would be a nice win for either team, as defeating another quality opponent is always a positive.

Iowa State Cyclones @ Oklahoma State Cowboys, 9:00 p.m. ET: It is possible to argue that every Big 12 game is worth watching, and that is consistent with this game. With Illinois-Michigan as well as Butler-Creighton, there will be no shortage of channel-switching at this time Wednesday.

**No. 12 Butler Bulldogs @ No. 8 Creighton Bluejays, 9:00 p.m. ET**: In our game of the night, two top-15 Big East teams go to battle in Omaha. Both teams have been tremendous to start this season.

