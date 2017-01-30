NCAA Basketball: Villanova defeats Virginia at the buzzer

On center stage on Sunday, Villanova used a last-second tip-in to beat Virginia in a hard-fought non-conference NCAA basketball battle.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the biggest games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

Michigan State Spartans 70 Michigan Wolverines 62

Miles Bridges added a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds while Cassius Winston came off the bench to lead the Spartans with 16 points. Derrick Walton Jr. led the Wolverines with 24 points, but it was not enough to fend off the rivals. Both of these teams are sitting right on the bubble and this win could go a long way for Tom Izzo’s squad.

1 Villanova Wildcats 61 12 Virginia Cavaliers 59

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

13 Louisville Cardinals 85 Nc State Wolfpack 60

For a more in-depth look at this game, Mike Knapp has you covered here.

Northwestern Wildcats 68 Indiana Hoosiers 55

As Indiana falls once again, Northwestern grabs another win in the conference as they are looking like a sure-bet for the NCAA tournament for the first time ever. 21 points and eight assists from Bryant McIntosh did the trick for the Wildcats while Sanjay Lumpkin also dropped 15 points. The leader for Indiana was also a Bryant. Thomas Bryant had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Games to Watch on Monday, January 30th:

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils @ No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:00 p.m. ET: Both of these teams have had pretty up-and-down seasons, but to find stability in the ACC, one of them will have to start playing top-notch basketball once again. With the Irish at home, Bonzie Colson and co. look to take a win over Duke, who is led by Luke Kennard.

Best of Yesterday from Busting Brackets:

Recruiting: Jordan Brand Classic rosters revealed: Drew Dinnhaupt has the details on the announcement of rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic.

Indiana Basketball: James Blackmon Jr. is out indefinitely: Already with one big injury, it looks like the Indiana Hoosiers have been hit with another injury. Carmine Carcieri looks at what happened to James Blackmon Jr.

That ends today’s Daily Wrap-Up. Tune in tomorrow for another edition and have a great day!

This article originally appeared on