NCAA Basketball: VCU adds key in-conference win over Dayton

Vcu Rams 73 Dayton Flyers 68

Despite shooting just 2-of-15 from three (13.3 percent), VCU was able to come away with a big Atlantic 10 home win. The Rams were led by Justin Tillman, who added 18 points, while two others scored into double figures. Kendall Pollard was the high man for the Flyers, as he added a game-high 19 points. At 16-5, VCU has a very solid record, but they lacked a true quality win. With the addition of this one over Dayton, things are looking up for the squad.

Games to Watch on Saturday, January 28th:

No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 12:00 p.m. ET: Georgia Tech has spent much of this year fighting to get into tournament contention, and this is the type of game that can move them just a tad bit closer. The Irish are coming off a tough loss while the Yellow Jackets were almost surgical in their win over Florida State.

Clemson Tigers @ Pittsburgh Panthers, 12:00 p.m. ET: With both of these teams sitting on the bubble, this game means a lot to both squads. Either way, this is a quality win that can go a long way on a resume in March.

No. 6 Florida State Seminoles @ Syracuse Orange, 12:00 p.m. ET: The ‘Cuse are still relatively far away from at-large consideration, but if they can take advantage of a Seminole team coming off of a loss, maybe things can change for the better.

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels @ Miami Hurricanes, 1:00 p.m. ET: Like several of the home teams on Saturday, Miami has a huge opportunity to add a top-10 win in front of their proud Hurricane supporters.

No. 22 Maryland Terrapins @ Minnesota Golden Gophers, 2:15 p.m. ET: Minnesota has taken a bit of a tumble recently, and Maryland is looking to keep their five-game winning streak alive. Both of these teams are on opposite sides of winning and losing streaks, but can the Golden Gophers get back on track?

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 3:00 p.m. ET: Wake Forest is 0-7 against the RPI top-50, but yet they stand near the cutline for the tournament. With one big win like this one, the Demon Deacons could shoot up the rankings.

UCLA Basketball: What is wrong with the Bruins?: After a two-game losing streak, are things starting to go downhill for UCLA? Carmine Carcieri looks at what could be troubling them.

Kansas Basketball: Carlton Bragg Jr. suspended indefinitely: For the second time this season, Bragg has been suspended from play. Carmine Carcieri has the details.

