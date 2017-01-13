NCAA Basketball: Utah destroys USC in Salt Lake City

As the 25th ranked team in the country, USC went into Salt Lake City looking for a win, but came out on the wrong side of an NCAA basketball blowout.

In the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries and articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world.

We also go through each game of key importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Battle.

Here we go:

18 Wisconsin Badgers 89 Ohio State Buckeyes 66

Once again playing in the Kohl Center, the Wisconsin Badgers got back on track by running the Buckeyes out of the gym on Thursday night. Bronson Koenig was red hot for the Badgers, as he shot 5-of-7 from behind the arc en route to 21 points. On a poor shooting night for Ethan Happ (six points on 3-of-10), he was able to snag 11 rebounds. Four Buckeyes scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough.

20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 67 Miami Hurricanes 62

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

Utah Utes 86 25 Usc Trojans 64

In what was a big home win for Utah, Devon Daniels had 17 points and Kyle Kuzma recorded a double-double at 12 points and 11 rebounds. It was, however, the Utah defense that was the story. USC scored a respectable 64 points, albeit in a blowout, but shot at only 36.7 percent from the field. Chimezie Metu was the only Trojan to reach double figures, with 17.

22 Cincinnati Bearcats 66 Smu Mustangs 64

In a battle of two top programs in the AAC, the 22nd ranked Cincinnati Bearcats got the win at home. Gary Clark (18 points) and Troy Caupain (16 points) were the high men for the Bearcats, while SMU was led by a 20-point outburst by Sterling Brown. Cincinnati continues to show why they’re the likely favorite to win the conference.

Iowa Hawkeyes 83 17 Purdue Boilermakers 78

In what was another upset, the Iowa Hawkeyes held onto their late lead in the win over Caleb Swanigan and the Purdue Boilermakers. Swanigan ended the game with 17 points and eight rebounds, even in the loss. Peter Jok, as was expected, was the leader for the Hawkeyes, contributing 29 huge points in their home victory.

4 Ucla Bruins 104 Colorado Buffaloes 89

UCLA drilled 19 threes (a program record) in their beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes on the road. Bryce Alford paced the Bruins with 37 points (!), while Isaac Hamilton scored 20 and Lonzo Ball dished out eight assists.

Games to Watch on Friday, January 13th:

Toledo Rockets @ Central Michigan Chippewas, 7:00 p.m. ET: Even though teams like Akron and Ohio lead the Mid-American Conference, they both sit in the East division. Toledo and Central Michigan both have legitimate chances to win the West division, which might help them eventually make a run in the conference tournament for an automatic bid. Also, if you haven’t seen 5’9″ stud Marcus Keene (who leads the entire NCAA with 29.3 points per game), you should tune in.

