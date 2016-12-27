NCAA Basketball: Tracking the most underrated freshmen in nation

After two months of NCAA basketball, who are the top 10 underrated freshmen in the country?

This season in college basketball is being called the “Year of the Freshmen.” The 2016-17 class has been headlined by specific first year players, including UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Kentucky’s Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, and Duke’s freshmen core that includes Harry Giles, Frank Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

The public focus has been too narrowed in on freshmen like Ball, Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr., Giles and Tatum, and have forgotten about others who are making a significant impact in year one.

It is rather alarming just how impactful and impressive the freshmen in college basketball are this season. So without further ado, here are the top 10 underrated freshmen in the country through two months of the college basketball season.

10. Tony Bradley (UNC)

Stats: 9.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG

Tony Bradley’s impact on the top-10 Tar Heels has certainly gone unnoticed. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while only playing 16.8 minutes per contest. He is also shooting an efficient 57 percent from the field.

UNC has also felt his defensive paint presence as his 6’10”, 240-pound frame and 7’4″ wingspan helps alter shots at the rim. Additionally, he has blocked a shot in all December games.

Bradley has gone unrecognized this year because of UNC’s two leaders in Joel Berry II and Justin Jackson, two of college basketball’s most elite scorers. Bradley ranks fifth on the team in scoring and second in rebounding.

While his numbers aren’t incredible, his contributions off the bench are. The Tar Heels have someone who can give their team nine points and six rebounds while playing less than a full half per game.

9. Justin Jackson (Maryland)

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG , 46% 3PT

Not to be confused with North Carolina star Justin Jackson, Maryland’s Justin Jackson, formerly a four-star recruit out of high school, has been a very pleasant surprise for the Terps.

The 6’7″ forward is second in scoring on the team (10.8), and leads Maryland in both rebounding (6.0) and 3-point percentage (46.3). Taking 7.7 shots per game, Jackson is looked at as the second scoring weapon for Maryland, behind guard Melo Trimble.

Jackson was only the third highest rated recruit coming to College Park, making his production even more impressive. In fact, he was ranked 82nd in the class of 2016, according to the 247Sports Composite, but has performed well beyond expectations at Maryland.

8. Justin Patton (Creighton)

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 76% FG

Justin Patton, who was ranked outside the top-80 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, has been one of the most superlative bigs in all of the Big East. His 12.3 points per game is second among centers in the Big East, while his rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage are the best among Big East centers. His field goal percentage is the third best in the nation as well.

Patton has been very consistent throughout the year, scoring more than nine points in all outings this season. He has also recorded a block or a steal in all but one game, while posting three or more boards in every contest this year. The most shots he’s missed in a game is only four, which came in his most recent outing, an 18-point performance, against Arizona State.

Patton could possibly be the most underrated player in the Big East. Aside from his abysmal 47 percent from the free throw line, Patton has been outstanding. He will continue to be a vital piece for the unbeaten Blue Jays, especially once conference play begins.

7. Zach Collins (Gonzaga)

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 74% FG

Zach Collins’ numbers certainly don’t jump off the screen, but once his 17.1 minutes per game are applied, he suddenly looks like an All-American-caliber player.

Per 40 minutes, the forward posts an astonishing 25.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Both of those numbers would rank inside the top five in the NCAA, respectively.

All the 7-footer needs is more opportunities in order for him to become one of the best college basketball players in the nation. Those chances won’t come this season though, as current center Przemek Karnowski starts at the five position.

Though struggling to find a major role on the Bulldogs’ roster, Collins still finds ways to contribute in the little time he’s on the court. Take his most recent performance against South Dakota as an example. Collins posted 21 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, added three rebounds and blocked two shots in only 18 minutes of court time.

Underrated at the moment, once Collins earns his deserved time, the sky is the limit. Collins will be the backbone for a Gonzaga team that is expected to make serious noise in March.

6. Nick Ward (Michigan State)

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Nick Ward is apart of Michigan State’s fantastic freshmen class. Although he was the lowest ranked Spartan signee out of high school, Ward is the second-best Spartan freshmen statistically.

Similar to Zach Collins, Ward sees very little court time. Playing the seventh most minutes on the team, Ward still manages to rank third in points per game and second in rebounds per game.

Ward’s per 40 minutes statistics are beyond incredible. If he were to play the entire game, he would average 29.9 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game. He is very similar to Collins, in that all Ward needs is more opportunities to shine.

The 6’8″ forward has great per game stats, let alone his per 40 minute numbers. Playing alongside the electrifying Miles Bridges makes it difficult for Ward to get attention, but due to Bridges’ ankle injury, Ward is beginning to make a name for himself in East Lansing.

Ever since Bridges went down, Ward has scored in double figures in all games, has had two 20-point outings, has grabbed three or more rebounds, and has recorded at least one block. He is beginning to receive his earned floor time, playing 20 or more minutes in four of his last five games.

5. Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.3 SPG

Considering the fact that Jonathan Isaac is a projected top 10 pick, it’s rather baffling how his name has gotten little attention this season.

Isaac has struggled as of late. Playing in only three December games due to injury, the forward has yet to post more than nine points in a single game this month. He was a much better player in November, where he scored in double digits in all outings and had two double-doubles.

Isaac is likely the best player on the 12-1 Seminoles. His 12.9 points is second best on the team and his 7.0 rebounds per game is the best on the team by far. He is inside the top three on the team in steals and blocks per game, as well as both free throw percentage and three point percentage.

One of the best players on one of the best teams in the ACC is not receiving the attention he deserves. Five of Florida State’s first seven conference games are against ranked opponents, leaving Isaac plenty of chances to display his talents on national television.

4. Mustapha Heron (Auburn)

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.3 APG

Behind Kentucky’s freshmen, Mustapha Heron has been the most impressive first year player in the SEC. Among freshman nationwide, Heron is ninth in scoring and seventh in rebounding.

The guard is undoubtedly the most impactful player on the two-loss Auburn Tigers. He leads the Tigers in both scoring and rebounding. He has managed to score in double figures in all outings this season.

Playing at a football-focused school in Auburn certainly makes it difficult for Heron to be a known name on campus. The SEC itself is also heavily focused on football, leaving him with little opportunity to shine in November and December. If the Tigers continue to play well, Heron could be a household college basketball name in March.

3. Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)

Stats: 17.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.7 APG

Shamorie Ponds is possibly the best guard you’ve never heard of.

Ponds lights up the stat sheet consistently, as he has five 20+ point performances, including a career high of 26 against Fordham. He has recorded a rebound in all outings and an assist in all but one game.

Defensively, Ponds has gotten a steal in nearly all his games this year, and has recorded four or more steals on four occasions. He also has a team-leading 17.2 points and 1.8 steals per game.

The 6’1″ guard ranks inside the top 15 among Big East players in points, rebounds and assists per game. He was honored as the Big East Freshman of the Week twice in December alone. Ponds was only the 45th best player in the class of 2016, so his quick production is surprising.

2. Lauri Markkanen (Arizona)

Stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG

It’s quite difficult for an international basketball player to get attention, regardless of their talents. When forward Kristaps Porzingis was drafted, Knick fans booed as they believed he was the wrong choice for the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Now, he averages 20 points per game and seven rebounds per game, and the fans love him.

Lauri Markkanen has a similar situation, coming from Finland. The 7-footers’ name is foreign to the regular sports fan. While he isn’t hated by anyone, he continues to fly under the radar.

Markkanen leads Arizona in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (7.3). Both statistics are within the top 15 among PAC-12 players.

Not only is Markkanen a fantastic college player, but he is also a projected top-10 pick in next years draft due to his NBA readiness. Since he is very underrated at the college level, he may receive the Kristaps treatment when his name is called by Adam Silver.

1. T.J. Leaf (UCLA)

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.8 APG

It is seemingly the Lonzo Ball show in Los Angeles – but is it really?

T.J. Leaf has been beyond incredible this year, nearly averaging a double-double. He has a team-leading 17.5 points per game, while shooting 66 percent from the field. He has scored more than 12 points in every game this year, along with four or more rebounds in all contests. He also has five double-doubles on the year, one of them coming in UCLA’s signature win against Kentucky.

Playing with Ball, who is one of the biggest names in college basketball, makes it difficult for Leaf to get attention. Leaf actually beats Ball in points per game, rebounds per game, blocks per game, field goal percentage and three point percentage.

Is Leaf the better player? Probably not. But Ball is not the sole reason UCLA is undefeated at the moment.

