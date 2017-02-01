NCAA Basketball: Top five moments of Brent Musburger’s career

Last night’s Georgia-Kentucky showdown was the final NCAA basketball game of Brent Musburger’s legendary broadcasting career.

Musburger will go down as one of the greatest play-by-play announcers who has ever lived and will be remembered as one of the faces of college sports from the booth.

The 77-year-old will now live in Las Vegas where he will help his family start their own sports handicapping business. He will also host a show on SirusXM radio that revolves around the sports gambling landscape.

But the days of seeing Musburger on television are over. No more college basketball. No more college football. No nothing.

Tuesday night was his final call ever and it was fitting that the Wildcats and Bulldogs played an extra five minutes to decide things.

With that, Busting Brackets has opted to honor Musburger by listing the top five moments of his career. We wish you well in the next phase of your life Brent!

5. Magic Johnson’s debut

In his first game out of Michigan State, Magic Johnson took the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Diego Clippers. Brent Musburger was on the call for the debut, and began his intro with, “there’s a new kid on the NBA block, number 32.”

The Lakers ended up winning on a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hook shot, but Johnson himself had a terrific game. He scored 26 points and celebrated like it was the NBA Finals.

4. Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary

Who doesn’t remember this? “Hail Flutie” as they now call it, Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie helped the Eagles defeat the Miami Hurricanes in 1984 on a Hail Mary play as time expired.

Flutie launched a high-arching pass to the end zone that was reeling in by wide receiver Gerard Phelan.

Miami was the defending national champions at the time and entered the game ranked in the top 15. Meanwhile, Boston College was ranked number 10 and won a thrilling game on the road.

3. Musburger’s final send off

This was truly special and might’ve been the number one moment if not for the first two events on our list.

This was bigger than just a game between two SEC teams. Instead, it was an event that honored one of the greatest broadcasters of all-time. John Calipari shared multiple laughs with the ESPN voice and Kentucky honored Brent Musburger with a No. 50 jersey at center court before the game.

He also received a warm welcome from Big Blue Nation and was given an extra five minutes of air time thanks to Malik Monk’s heroics.

This was the perfect send-off for Musburger.

2. “Holy Buckeye”

In one of the most famous plays in the history of Ohio State football, Brent Musburger called out “Holy Buckeye.”

The game featured the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers in 2002, and this was a critical match-up in terms of OSU staying in the National Championship picture.

The Buckeyes had issues on offense for the entire night but it just so happened that they made wonders happen on this play. It was 4th and one in Purdue territory with OSU down three with less than two minutes remaining. Instead of opting to kick the game-tying field goal, OSU head coach Jim Tressel opted to go for it.

And it sure paid off as quarterback Craig Krenzel fired a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Jenkins in the end zone for the game-winning score.

1. 1985 National Championship

It doesn’t get much better than this.

Brent Musburger called the 1985 National Championship between two Big East teams, the Villanova Wildcats and the Georgetown Hoyas. Villanova not only went on to win their first National Championship in program history, but they captured the title as an eight-seed during the first year of a newly expanded NCAA Tournament (64 teams back then).

The Hoyas were a number one seed but lost 66-64 in a thrilling game in which Villanova shot 78 percent from the field. That mark was the highest field goal percentage in the history of the Final Four.

