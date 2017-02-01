NCAA Basketball: Top 25 features upsets galore

A huge week of upsets means another bunch of shifts in the NCAA basketball top 25.

I’ll be honest, the top 25 is turning into a crapshoot as the year goes on and contests remain tight. Just this past week saw 13 of the 25 teams in the AP poll go down. That sort of chaos is fun but makes ranking teams that much harder as things slide around.

The mid-majors of America were still strong this week. The Conference USA, the MAC and the MVC all remain in or on the fringe of the rankings. Otherwise, the most impressive conference performance came from the SEC, who went even in the Big 12/SEC Challenge for the first time.

We have just a little over a month left of the regular season and many conference races are still up in the air. Of the power conferences, only the ACC has more than one game separating first and second. The Big Ten and Big 12 are the tightest races as both conference have ties for first place. The mid-major ranks are slightly less competive but only the MAC’s Akron and Belmont of the Ohio Valley have more than a ttwo-game lead over their conference competition.

This has been one of the craziest seasons in recent memory and the top 25 should hopefully reflect just how healthy college basketball is across the country.

Just Missed

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Josh Pastner is doing more with less in his first year. The Yellow Jackets have wins over Notre Dame, NC State, Florida State and North Carolina, and will take on fellow upstart Clemson next.

Northwestern Wildcats – Northwestern is primed for their first NCAA Tournament ever as the third place team in the Big Ten. The Wildcats recently beat Indiana and have an opportunity to move up more against Purdue.

Akron Zips – Akron remains the cream of the MAC crop after holding off Northern Illinois on the road. The Zips get their next challenge when they visit the Ohio Bobcats.

Illinois State Redbirds – Illinois State is now off to its best MVC start ever at 10-0 after beating Indiana State and Evansville. The Redbirds will try and stop surging Northern Iowa next.

SMU Mustangs – Southern Methodist had just one game last week, but it was a win at Central Florida. Eastern Carolina visits to try and knock the Mustangs off their perch.

25. Purdue Boilermakers

Previous Ranking: 21

Record: 17-5 (6-3 Big Ten)

Purdue had won three straight before suffering a road loss at Nebraska. The Boilermakers are now fourth in the Big Ten going into a showdown with Northwestern.

Dakota Mathias was nearly the hero in the loss to the Cornhuskers. He had 19 points and hit 5-of-7 from deep in the close contest. Caleb Swanigan was his usual consistent self with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Purdue doesn’t have the overwhelming talent to win a lot on the road, but is definitely one of the more interesting teams in the country entering February.

24. South Carolina Gamecocks

Previous Ranking: Not Rated

Record: 17-4 (7-1 SEC)

South Carolina regained its place in our top 25 after throttling Auburn at home and beating Missouri by 10 in Columbia. The Gamecocks will take on dismal LSU to tip off their February slate.

Sindarius Thornwell was the team leader in the road win over the Tigers. He scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the 10-point win. The only other player in double-figures was freshman Rakym Felder off the bench. South Carolina is easily in the conversation for second-best team in the SEC, but this squad team doesn’t feel like it gets past the round of 32 in March.

23. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Previous Ranking: 24

Record: 19-3 (9-0 Conference USA)

Middle Tennessee stands alone atop the C-USA after holding off Louisiana Tech. Their two-game lead seems secure right now, but consecutive road trips to Texas-San Antonio and UTEP will continue to test their resolve.

JaCorey Williams was dominant in the win over Tech. The former Arkansas Razorback scored 19, along with 11 rebounds, in the 10-point victory. Giddy Potts had 17 and Reggie Upshaw chipped in with 14. The Blue Raiders are easily one of the best mid-majors in the nation and are one of those teams to watch in March.

22. Florida Gators

Previous Ranking: Not Rated

Record: 16-5 (6-2 SEC)

Florida also returns to the top 25 rankings after dominating both LSU and Oklahoma on the road. The Gators will use those momentum boosts when they host last-place Missouri on Thursday.

Kevarrius Hayes exploded for 20 points off the bench against the Sooners in Norman. He shot 7-of-11 from the field and added nine boards. Canyon Barry also had 15 from the bench as the second-leading scorer. Those two actually outscored the team’s regular leading scorers KeVaughn Allen and Devin Robinson. Florida definitely has the talent and numbers of a Sweet 16 squad at this point in the year.

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous Ranking: 16

Record: 17-6 (6-4 ACC)

The Irish are starting to tumble down the rankings after losing their third straight game. Things don’t get any easier when the team travels to Chapel Hill for a throwdown with UNC.

V.J. Beachem has done his best to keep Notre Dame in games through the losing streak. The senior scored 23 against Georgia Tech and 20 against Duke. The problem has partially come from a small slump from wing and third-leading scorer Steve Vasturia. The wing has scored just 12 points over the past two games and needs to regain his production if this team wants to make a deep run through the ACC.

20. Maryland Terrapins

Previous Ranking: 22

Record: 20-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Maryland remains in a tie for the lead in the Big Ten after taking down both Minnesota and Ohio State on the road. The Terps will host ranked Purdue next on Saturday in what should be a big game for both programs.

As good as star Melo Trimble has been, it’s been Justin Jackson stirring the Terrapins coffee lately. The freshman scored 28 and 22 in the last two victories, respectively. He is definitely one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten and is a big reason why Maryland hasn’t struggled too heavily replacing four starters. This team is a Sweet 16 squad right now.

19. Duke Blue Devils

Previous Ranking: 18

Record: 17-5 (5-4 ACC)

Duke is showing new signs of life after beating Wake Forest and Notre Dame and have climbed into sixth in the ACC. The Blue Devils will get Pitt in Durham next on Saturday.

Luke Kennard was scorching in the Wake Forest victory. The sophomore gunner scored 34 points on an incredible 11-of-14 shooting. He is easily the biggest reason Duke has made it as far as they have with their injuries. Polarizing Grayson Allen also looks back on target after scoring 21 points in the win at Notre Dame. This team is a bit puzzling, but still immensely talented for a run in the Big Dance.

18. Saint Mary’s Gaels

Previous Ranking: 20

Record: 19-2 (9-1 WCC)

Saint Mary’s is still chugging along in the WCC after taking out San Francisco and Santa Clara last week. The Gaels will visit Pacific on Thursday.

It’s been a balanced attack for SMC, but Calvin Hermanson, Jock Landale, and Emmett Naar have been the team’s most consistent statistical leaders. Joe Rahon has also been solid, but players like Dane Pineau and Evan Fitzner have taken steps backward from last season. Their stumbles will keep Saint Mary’s from realizing their ceiling, but plenty of season remains for the efficient team.

17. Florida State Seminoles

Previous Ranking: 10

Record: 18-4 (6-3 ACC)

FSU is reeling a bit after consecutive road losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The Seminoles are now third in the ACC and are going on another road trip to Miami.

Dwayne Bacon has still been solid despite the recent losses. He scored 19 points in the loss at Syracuse and remains the team’s most dynamic threat. However, Bacon needs more help from Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Jonathan Isaac. The other top scorers on the team combined for just 11 points in the stunning Georgia Tech beatdown. FSU can’t become a one-man show if the team wants to take down the rest of the ACC.

16. Butler Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 11

Record: 18-5 (7-4 Big East)

Butler is starting to slip after back-to-back home losses to Georgetown and Creighton, but remain third in the Big East. The Bulldogs will try and recover their momentum against Marquette on the road.

Leading scorer Kelan Martin had just 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the Creighton loss. Despite being the team’s best scoring option, Martin is now shooting just 41 percent from the floor overall and 34 percent from deep. He absolutely has to be the guy if Butler is to remain in the Big East race. Freshman Kamar Baldwin is doing what he can, but more consistency is needed from upperclassmen like Andrew Chrabascz and Avery Woodson.

15. Creighton Bluejays

Previous Ranking: 15

Record: 20-3 (7-3 Big East)

Creighton has scored two important victories over DePaul and Butler despite the absence of their leading point guard Maurice Watson Jr. Watson was lost for the year with an ACL injury. The Bluejays get reeling Xavier, who have lost four of six, next.

It’s been a team effort that is keeping the Bluejays in the Big East race. Both Marcus Foster and Justin Patton are still the best scoring options, but several guys have been stepping up. Cole Huff and Khyri Thomas have been contributing and the team just got senior center Zach Hanson back from an ankle injury. Continue to monitor this team as we enter the tense February schedule.

14. UCLA Bruins

Previous Ranking: 12

Record: 19-3 (6-3 Pac-12)

UCLA has consecutive losses for the first time this year after losing to Arizona and USC. The Bruins are fortunate to get a road trip to Washington State next to try and stop the bleeding.

The team’s usual offensive brilliance abandoned them in the road loss to the Trojans. UCLA shot just 30 from deep despite after shooting 43 percent as a team going in. Isaac Hamilton led the team with 20 points, Lonzo Ball was excellent with 15 and 10 rebounds and Aaron Holliday had 15 off the bench. UCLA is an incredible team with the ball, but their defense still has me wondering how far they can truly go.

13. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous Ranking: 17

Record: 19-2 (8-0 American)

Cincy is steadily climbing up the top 25 rankings while other, less-consistent teams fall around them. The Bearcats won a huge cross-town battle with Xavier and then followed it up by crushing South Florida by 41 points. A road date with surprising Tulsa is next.

Leading scorer Jacob Evans was huge in the win over the Musketeers. The wing scored 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting and grabbed seven boards. Four other Bearcats scored in double-digits as well, with Troy Caupain leading the way with 16. This is Mick Cronin’s most dangerous offensive team in recent years and should be dangerous come tournament time.

12. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 13

Record: 16-4 (6-2 ACC)

Virginia nearly pulled off the road upset at Villanova, but ultimately fell late. They did beat Notre Dame on the road, however, to climb a half-game ahead of Florida State for second place in the ACC. The Cavs host Virginia Tech next.

Star London Perrantes has been up-and-down in the team’s past few games. He scored 22 against the Fighting Irish but struggled to just four points on 2-of-11 shooting against Nova. Perrantes is key to the team’s success so he has to continue to lead from the front. Some combination of Marial Shayok, Devon Hall or Isaiah Wilkins also has to consistently step up and support the senior point guard.

11. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous Ranking: 19

Record: 18-4 (6-3 Big 12)

West Virginia is alone in third place in the Big 12 after grinding out Iowa State on the road. That was after two big wins over Kansas and Texas A&M. The Mountaineers will play host to Oklahoma State next, who have won four straight themselves.

Nathan Adrian powered WVU in the win over the Cyclones. The senior from Morgantown poured in 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory. Leading scorer Esa Ahmad had 14 and Tarik Phillip put up 15 off the bench. West Virginia is one of the most dangerous teams in the country with their style and should avenge their stunning first-round tournament exit from last March.

10. Oregon Ducks

Previous Ranking: 5

Record: 19-3 (8-1 Pac-12)

A shocking loss at Colorado dropped the Ducks out of their first-place tie in the Pac-12. The team looks to bounce back against Arizona State, but the real test is on Saturday when fellow top 25 program Arizona visits Eugene.

Oregon’s usual stars took a backseat in the Colorado defeat. Just one guy, Dylan Ennis, met his season scoring average with 10 points. Dillon Brooks, Jordan Bell, Tyler Dorsey and Chris Boucher all struggled. The only other player of note was freshman Payton Pritchard, who blew up for 19 against the Buffaloes. As nice as his performance was, the Ducks have more important stars and shouldn’t lose to basement dwellers the way they just did.

9. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous Ranking: 6

Record: 20-4 (8-2 ACC)

The Tar Heels bounced back from a road loss to Miami with a close win over Pitt. Notre Dame visits Chapel Hill on Saturday for a top 25 showdown.

Justin Jackson was huge against the Panthers with 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting. He also had six boards and three assists in 38 minutes of work. Joel Berry II, Kenny Williams, and Kennedy Meeks also scored in double-figures, but the team again missed Theo Pinson’s inside presence. Without him, Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, and Luke Maye need to continue to contribute when they can. This is still one of my Final Four teams even with a couple tough recent games.

8. Louisville Cardinals

Previous Ranking: 14

Record: 18-4 (6-3 ACC)

Louisville edges out UNC as the highest-ranked ACC team on our top 25 this week. That is largely due to two straight wins over Pitt and NC State, neither of which were even close. The Cardinals only have a road contest at Boston College to worry about this week, but travel to Virginia to tip off next week’s schedule.

Donovan Mitchell dominated the Wolfpack in Louisville’s most recent win. He scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists. He basically beat NC State by himself. Mangok Mathiang had 14 off the bench and Deng Adel chipped in with 10. Louisville isn’t as star-studded as it’s conference rivals, but this is still a dangerous program that is hot right now.

7. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 4

Record: 18-4 (8-1 SEC)

Kansas took two straight losses to Tennessee and Kansas last week but managed to hold on for an overtime victory over Georgia on Tuesday. A big showdown with ranked Florida is next for Coach Calipari’s Wildcats.

Malik Monk might have taken over the national POY conversation after scoring 37 points against the Bulldogs. He is easily one of the most dynamic players in the country this year and has been thrilling to watch. Isaiah Briscoe also factored in heavily with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. I’ve no doubt that this team is Final Four-caliber as the top SEC program.

6. Villanova Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 3

Record: 20-2 (7-2 Big East)

Nova got beat at Marquette but came back to stun Virginia at the buzzer at home. Next up for the Wildcats is a road trip to Providence for a date with the Friars.

Miles Bridges and Jalen Brunson both scored 15 in the win over the Cavaliers on a combined 9-of-13 from the field. They made up for stars Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart shooting 4-of-19 from the field. The team went with a short bench in the low-scoring affair, but the Wildcats were still efficient on both ends of the floor.

5. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Ranking: 2

Record: 19-2 (7-1 Big 12)

Kansas lost at West Virginia last week before staging a huge comeback at Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Jayhawks are in a tie for first place in the Big 12 with Baylor going into a big showdown Wednesday evening.

Bill Self got huge contributions from almost everyone in the win over UK. Frank Mason III had 21, Josh Jackson had 20, Landon Lucas put up 13 and Devonte’ Graham chipped in with 12. This team’s offense is balanced and explosive, but the team has questions surrounding both Carlton Bragg Jr. and Lagerald Vick. Both are key to the team’s overall depth and ceiling for the year.

4. Wisconsin Badgers

Previous Ranking: 9

Record: 19-3 (8-1 Big Ten)

The Badgers are on a six-game winning streak after taking down Rutgers and Illinois last week. Wisconsin’s only game this week is an important home date with struggling Indiana.

Wisconsin wasn’t heavily challenged in their recent wins, but a couple players still stood out in the 14-point win over the Illini. Ethan Happ had a double-double with 14 points and 13 boards and Nigel Hayes put up 11 with eight rebounds. Wisconsin still looks like the team to beat in the Big Ten and can win in a variety of ways.

3. Arizona Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 8

Record: 20-2 (9-0 Pac-12)

Arizona is absolutely rolling right now. They followed up their huge win at UCLA with victories against Washington State and Washington. Their next game is at Oregon State, but Oregon follows not long after in a top 25 showdown on Saturday.

Kadeem Allen led the Wildcats in the most recent win against the Huskies. The senior guard had 14 points as the team’s top scorer. Four other players also scored at least 10 points. It’s been incredible watching Sean Miller get this team past injuries and adversity and is definitely one of the stronger programs at this stage of the season. Watch them closely.

2. Baylor Bears

Previous Ranking: 7

Record: 20-1 (7-1 Big 12)

Baylor scored two close victories last week over Texas Tech and at Ole Miss. The Bears visit Kansas next for a huge showdown between ranked teams.

I highlighted Johnathan Motley against the Rebels, but it was ultimately Manu Lecomte who led the team with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Lecomte also hit five big threes in the road win. Forwards Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. each scored 16 for the Bears. Those two posts are the key to upsetting Kansas’ weak interior tonight in Lawrence. Baylor is definitely one of the Elite Eight/Final Four teams in my eyes.

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 1

Record: 22-0 (10-0 WCC)

Gonzaga has a very good chance to go undefeated through the rest of the regular season. The undefeated Bulldogs dominated both San Diego and Pepperdine last week to reach 10-0 in the WCC. An upcoming visit to BYU is one of the last true tests remaining for this team before March.

Przemek Karnowski was the leading scorer in the easy win over the Pepperdine Waves. The senior big man had 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead all scorers. Nigel Williams-Goss, Zach Collins and Silas Melson also scored in double-figures. There is little more I can say about a team I seriously think can make the Final Four with their balance and experience.

This article originally appeared on