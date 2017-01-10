NCAA Basketball: Super Tuesday takes centerstage over slow Monday

In the NCAA basketball game of the night, Georgetown played the role of the desperate home team and came away with their first conference victory.

Georgetown Hoyas 83 St. John’s Red Storm 55

For a more in-depth look at this game, Carmine Carcieri has you covered here.

Games to Watch on Tuesday, January 10th:

Introduction note for tonight’s games: Watch. Them.

**No. 1 Baylor Bears @ No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers, 7:00 p.m. ET**: It is a must-watch night of college basketball, starting with this game. Baylor might have taken over the No. 1 slot, but they’re underdogs as they travel to face the Mountaineers. If Baylor wants to hold onto the title of top dog, they need this win.

**No. 15 Xavier Musketeers @ No. 3 Villanova Wildcats, 7:00 p.m. ET**: In the other game tipping off at seven, it is a Big East battle that has implications for the entire conference. Myles Davis will be playing for Xavier, and even on the road, the Musketeers cannot be counted out.

**No. 7 Duke Blue Devils @ No. 9 Florida State Seminoles, 8:00 p.m. ET**: Florida State has been tremendous this year and are coming in oozing with confidence, while Duke will be without Coach K. Also, with the Seminoles at home, it seems like everything is pointing in their direction. However, Duke is always a tough out.

^^Indiana Hoosiers @ Maryland Terrapins, 9:00 p.m. ET^^: Although most people wouldn’t have seen this as a bubble game early in the year, it could eventually become that for Indiana. The Hoosiers are off to a rough Big Ten start and could use a major road win. Beating Illinois hopefully got Tom Crean’s team back on track.

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders, 9:15 p.m. ET: Playing on the road in the Big 12 this year is almost impossible, as a whopping 80 percent of the conference could be tournament bound. But, in order for Texas Tech to make it, they have to take advantage of their home games, even if it’s against a tough opponent.

